Happy Monday, cheeps! A quick book recommendation for you: Utopia for Realists by Rutger Bregman. It caught my eye in a bookstore (remember those?) and I couldn't put it down. Surprising, fascinating, informative and, best of all, hopeful. It's $9 for the paperback and $10 for the Kindle edition.

It's another Monday when deals are everywhere I look, so here's a roundup of the best ones. As always, these are available for a limited time and while supplies last. Inventory and discount codes can expire without warning, though everything is in stock and active at the time of this writing.

Amazfit This is already backordered, meaning it won't ship right away, but you can still purchase it for that price -- courtesy of a 33%-off coupon that should automatically activate in your shopping cart. As regular Cheapskate readers know, the Bip offers amazing battery life (weeks, not days), an always-on display, built-in GPS and heart-rate monitoring and other impressive features. It was recently succeeded by the Bip S, which offers a smattering of upgrades and compelling $70 price tag. But the original Bip is still a great watch, especially at $47. Read the Amazfit Bip review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Available "for eligible customers only" (which I believe means Prime subscribers who haven't previously taken advantage of similar deals), this is basically a $50 discount on the Echo Dot with Clock -- but you have to pay full price for two months of Amazon Music Unlimited. That brings your total to $25.97, still a great deal any way you look at it. Don't care about the clock? The standard Amazon Echo Dot is just $1 with the two-month subscription (so $16.97 total). Either way, you can cancel the subscription afterward if you decide you don't want to continue. (That said, $7.99 a month for unlimited music is a pretty sweet deal.)

Tacklife Good for sanding, scraping, sawing and more, this battery-powered multifunction tool is a must-have. Promo code MOHVM5QS knocks about $30 off the regular price, and the on-page $4-off coupon (which may not be available much longer) gets you out the door for under $46. Features include six-speed operation, a universal connector, a carrying case and a variety of accessories: saw blade, scraper blade, a scouring pad, lots of sandpaper and so on. I haven't tried this particular tool, but I've used other Tacklife products and they've all been solid. Notably, you get a two-year warranty.

BlitzWolf Fans have come a long way from just sitting there and blowing on you. This one, for example, has a telescoping head, meaning it can sit on your desk or nightstand or stand on the floor. It can blow in one direction or it can oscillate. And it has a rechargeable battery, so you can bring it outside and not have to deal with cords. It comes with a remote that tucks away inside the fan when folded up (!) for storage or travel. There's even a night-light. The icing on the cake: USB-C charging. (The melted candle-wax on the cake: No AC adapter included.) I've been using one for a couple weeks. Verdict? Love, love, love it, though I wish it didn't beep quite so loudly when you turn it on and off or change fan speeds. Promo code BWFANCNET drops the price to $45.09, the largest (and only) discount to date.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is only the second time this AirPods Pro alternative -- already a CNET favorite at $100 -- has been on sale for this price. CNET's David Carnoy had favorable things to say about its USB-C and wireless charging, app-controlled EQ settings and excellent call performance. (That said, if you want active noise cancellation in addition to the noise isolation provided here, look elsewhere.) Read the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 review.

AM-RE I've seen plenty of Apple Pencil alternatives, but this is the first I've seen with USB-C charging. It's a small thing, but it's a welcome alternative to futzing with a Micro-USB plug. The stylus works with most current-gen iPads and supports tilt sensitivity and palm-rejection, meaning you can lay your hand on the screen while scribbling and it won't interfere. Promo code AVVGEPMC saves you $22.

Xcentz Though compact and lightweight, this mobile charger provides enough juice to fully recharge your phone at least a couple times. In addition to a QuickCharge Type-A USB port, it has an 18-watt Power Delivery USB-C port -- maybe not quite enough to handle Nintendo Switch charging, but definitely sufficient for smaller devices. Promo code CNETPB552 is your ticket to a $14 discount.

Whew! OK, who's buying what?

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Echo Studio and new Echo Dot are big on sound...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.