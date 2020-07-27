CNET también está disponible en español.

Monday's best deals: PD power bank $14, Amazfit Bip $47, Echo Dot with Clock $10 and more

Other bargains include an iPad stylus for $18, a multifunction oscillating tool for $50 and my new favorite fan for $45.

Happy Monday, cheeps! A quick book recommendation for you: Utopia for Realists by Rutger Bregman. It caught my eye in a bookstore (remember those?) and I couldn't put it down. Surprising, fascinating, informative and, best of all, hopeful. It's $9 for the paperback and $10 for the Kindle edition. 

Utopia for Realists
See at Amazon

It's another Monday when deals are everywhere I look, so here's a roundup of the best ones. As always, these are available for a limited time and while supplies last. Inventory and discount codes can expire without warning, though everything is in stock and active at the time of this writing.

Original Amazfit Bip: $47
Amazfit

This is already backordered, meaning it won't ship right away, but you can still purchase it for that price -- courtesy of a 33%-off coupon that should automatically activate in your shopping cart.

As regular Cheapskate readers know, the Bip offers amazing battery life (weeks, not days), an always-on display, built-in GPS and heart-rate monitoring and other impressive features. It was recently succeeded by the Bip S, which offers a smattering of upgrades and compelling $70 price tag.

But the original Bip is still a great watch, especially at $47. Read the Amazfit Bip review.

See at B&H Photo

Echo Dot with Clock: $10 with 2-month Amazon Music subscription
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Available "for eligible customers only" (which I believe means Prime subscribers who haven't previously taken advantage of similar deals), this is basically a $50 discount on the Echo Dot with Clock -- but you have to pay full price for two months of Amazon Music Unlimited. That brings your total to $25.97, still a great deal any way you look at it.

Don't care about the clock? The standard Amazon Echo Dot is just $1 with the two-month subscription (so $16.97 total).

Either way, you can cancel the subscription afterward if you decide you don't want to continue. (That said, $7.99 a month for unlimited music is a pretty sweet deal.)

See at Amazon

Tacklife Cordless Oscillating Tool: $45.58 with coupon and code
Tacklife

Good for sanding, scraping, sawing and more, this battery-powered multifunction tool is a must-have. Promo code MOHVM5QS knocks about $30 off the regular price, and the on-page $4-off coupon (which may not be available much longer) gets you out the door for under $46.

Features include six-speed operation, a universal connector, a carrying case and a variety of accessories: saw blade, scraper blade, a scouring pad, lots of sandpaper and so on. I haven't tried this particular tool, but I've used other Tacklife products and they've all been solid. Notably, you get a two-year warranty.

See at Amazon

BlitzWolf BW-FUN7 Oscillating Rechargeable Stand-Fan: $45 with code
BlitzWolf

Fans have come a long way from just sitting there and blowing on you. This one, for example, has a telescoping head, meaning it can sit on your desk or nightstand or stand on the floor. It can blow in one direction or it can oscillate. And it has a rechargeable battery, so you can bring it outside and not have to deal with cords.

It comes with a remote that tucks away inside the fan when folded up (!) for storage or travel. There's even a night-light. The icing on the cake: USB-C charging. (The melted candle-wax on the cake: No AC adapter included.)

I've been using one for a couple weeks. Verdict? Love, love, love it, though I wish it didn't beep quite so loudly when you turn it on and off or change fan speeds. Promo code BWFANCNET drops the price to $45.09, the largest (and only) discount to date.

See at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2: $80
Sarah Tew/CNET

This is only the second time this AirPods Pro alternative -- already a CNET favorite at $100 -- has been on sale for this price. CNET's David Carnoy had favorable things to say about its USB-C and wireless charging, app-controlled EQ settings and excellent call performance. (That said, if you want active noise cancellation in addition to the noise isolation provided here, look elsewhere.) Read the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 review.

See at Amazon

AM-RE iPad Stylus Pen: $18 with code
AM-RE

I've seen plenty of Apple Pencil alternatives, but this is the first I've seen with USB-C charging. It's a small thing, but it's a welcome alternative to futzing with a Micro-USB plug.

The stylus works with most current-gen iPads and supports tilt sensitivity and palm-rejection, meaning you can lay your hand on the screen while scribbling and it won't interfere. Promo code AVVGEPMC saves you $22.

See at Amazon

Xcentz 10,000-mAh 18-Watt Power Bank with PD: $14 with code
Xcentz

Though compact and lightweight, this mobile charger provides enough juice to fully recharge your phone at least a couple times. In addition to a QuickCharge Type-A USB port, it has an 18-watt Power Delivery USB-C port -- maybe not quite enough to handle Nintendo Switch charging, but definitely sufficient for smaller devices.

Promo code CNETPB552 is your ticket to a $14 discount.

See at Amazon

Whew! OK, who's buying what?

