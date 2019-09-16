Midnight green iPhone 11 Pro is proving popular, Apple analyst reports

Shara Tibken/CNET

Apple Event

Preorders for the Apple's new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max opened on Friday, and reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported the 2019 models got off to a strong start over the weekend, according to 9to5Mac. They arrive in store on Sept. 20.

Kuo predicted strong demand for the midnight green iPhone 11 Pro, and the green and purple iPhone 11 models, based on Apple's online shipping estimates. However, he warned the midnight green models are suffering from some glass production problems, which might limit its availability for a while. If you're tempted, it's currently still available. The iPhone 11, Pro and Pro Max start at $699, $999 and $1,099, respectively.

The US market wants the premium iPhone 11 Pro, while demand for the standard iPhone 11 is greater in China, Kuo noted. Apple's trade-in program is apparently pushing people to upgrade too.

Before you rush to get that preorder in, be sure you're aware of the iPhone 11 models' coolest features and consider what they're missing compared to their rivals. Along with the fresh color options, Apple's 2019 phones promise longer battery life, better cameras and faster performance thanks to the A13 Bionic processor.

