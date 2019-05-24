Microsoft Surface Headphones are $100 off

When Microsoft released its Surface Headphones last year, I thought it might have a little trouble selling its first noise-canceling headphones for the same price -- $350 -- as highly regarded competing products from Bose and Sony. Well, now Microsoft has chopped the price on the Surface Headphones by $100, bringing them down to $250.
It's unclear how long the deal will last but the headphones are $250 at both Amazon and at the Microsoft Store. They're very good headphones, but I gave them a 3.5-star rating partially because they cost a little too much. You can read my full review here.
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
