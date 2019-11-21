Microsoft delays Surface Earbuds until next year

Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft has apparently decided to delay the launch of its Surface Earbuds. The $249 wireless earbuds, which the tech giant unveiled in October, won't be coming out until sometime in spring next year, said Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay in a tweet Thursday. The earbuds were originally expected to launch this year.

"Product-making is about the relentless pursuit to get all the details right, which takes time...sometimes more than we planned on," Panay wrote. "To ensure we deliver the best possible experience for you, our fans & customers, Surface Earbuds will now launch worldwide in Spring 2020."

Product-making is about the relentless pursuit to get all the details right, which takes time…sometimes more than we planned on. To ensure we deliver the best possible experience for you, our fans & customers, Surface Earbuds will now launch worldwide in Spring 2020 #Surface — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) November 21, 2019

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Earbuds at an event in October alongside its Surface Duo dual-screen Android phone and new Surface Pro X and Surface Pro 7 tablets. The company said the earbuds have a comfortable fit, tap-and-swipe controls that allow you to access Spotify playlists without touching your phone (for Android users), and on-the-fly translation capabilities, with support for 60 languages. Microsoft said they'll also deliver 8 hours of battery life from a single charge and that the charging case (with USB-C charging) provides an additional three charges.

Microsoft confirmed the Surface Earbuds won't launch until 2020 and said it'll have more specifics to share on timing in the coming months.

Originally published Nov. 21, 11:29 a.m. PT.

Update, 11:46 a.m.: Adds response from Microsoft.