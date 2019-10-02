Microsoft unveils $999 Surface Pro X, a tablet with a phone-like Windows experience

Sarah Tew/CNET

It's been hard for Windows devices to break free of Intel's gravity, but Microsoft's giving it another shot with the new 13-inch Surface Pro X, a 1.68-pound (762-gram) tablet running Windows on an Arm processor. The company announced it Wednesday at its annual hardware event in New York. It incorporates the Microsoft-custom version of a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, the SQ1. The goal is to deliver a more phone-like, always-connected Windows experience. And in case you're wondering, it's pronounced "ex."

It's available for preorder now starting at $999 and will ship in November.

Now playing: Watch this: Microsoft reveals 5.3mm ultrathin Surface Pro X

Thanks to thinner bezels, the tablet fits into a 12-inch footprint. It boasts a display at 2,880x1,920 resolution, for 267 pixels per inch, the PixelSense density. A new Surface Slim pen has a little garage in the keyboard, and it maintains a persistent connection for instant use, with wireless charging. And not one, but two USB-C connections, in addition to Microsoft's proprietary power connector.

Other specs include:

8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM

Removeable SSD 128GB, 256GB or 512 GB

Wi-Fi 5, Qualcomm Snapdragon X24 LTE modem

Up to 13 hours of battery

5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p video; 10MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p/4K video



Two far-field Studio Mics, 2w stereo speakers



Microsoft showed off the device with Adobe, whose Fresco painting and sketching app will be available on it.

Now playing: Watch this: Adobe announces Fresco for Surface Pro

It's coming, however, just as we're seeing the first ultramobile laptops based on Intel's 10th-generation Ice Lake processors, like the recently announced HP Spectre x360 13, also designed with long battery life and persistent connectivity in mind.

We've seen clamshell laptops designed around Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors, but the first couple waves of laptops didn't impress us: Battery life in the Asus NovaGo and HP Envy x2 (both tested in 2018) ran about 12 hours each. Excellent, but not the 20-plus hours promised. But the Samsung Galaxy Book S launched in August is based on Qualcomm's most PC-focused processor yet, the Snapdragon 8cx.

Microsoft also brings us a traditional update to its Surface Pro 6 tablet with the Surface Pro 7. Like the Surface Laptop 3, it finally gets a much-requested USB-C connection. It's got new mics, dubbed Studio Mics.

Now playing: Watch this: New Surface Pro 7 adds USB-C

Though they talked about its performance, no mention was made onstage as to whether it incorporated new, faster chips with more cores or better graphics. It turns out they've been bumped up to the Ice lake-equivalents of their predecessors, though the higher-end models do include the improved integrated graphics.

Specs include:

Intel Core i3-1005G1, i5-1035G4 or i7-1065G7 CPU

4GB, 8GB, 16GB 3,733 MHz LPDDR4x RAM

128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB SSD



Wi-Fi 6

Up to 10 hours battery

5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p video; 10MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p video



Two far-field Studio Mics, 1.6w stereo speakers



It starts at $749 and is available for preorder starting today.