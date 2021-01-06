The best meal kit sign-up offers in 2021: Meals as low as $2.50 per serving

Deal Savings Price









If you're looking for a sweet deal on a meal kit delivery service to get your healthy eating kickstarted in the new year, there are some appetizing sign-up offers on right now. Sign-up offers are nothing new, but with so many great meal kit companies hopping into the category, many are looking to catch your attention with very good new subscriber deals -- some as low as $2.49 per serving.

Companies such as EveryPlate, Blue Apron, HelloFresh and Home Chef are ready to send perfectly portioned, ready-to-cook dinners to your doorstep, at per-serving prices that often beat what you'd pay dining out or getting takeout. Whether you're looking for ways to eat more healthily, learn to cook or make fewer trips to the grocery store this winter, a healthy, versatile and budget-friendly meal kit can help with all of that.

Pro tip: Because all of these meal kit companies let you cancel for free after the discounted trial you could, in theory, try them all at hugely discounted prices and see which one you like the best.

A few meal kit companies, in particular, have click-worthy deals that are live, including a sign-up deal from EveryPlate that is about as low as any meal kit is bound to go. Daily Harvest, a healthy prepared meals (not a traditional meal kit), is also offering a sweet sign-up offer that I discovered can be combined with a second discount code for up to $50 off the first few boxes (more on that below).

Which meal kit is best? I've tried most of them and they're all pretty darn good, with slight differences to consider depending on your budget, diet, taste and kitchen skill level. You can check out CNET's roundup of the best meal-kit delivery services and best healthy food delivery services for a more detailed, er, taste. It's worth noting that most meal kit companies also let you pause or cancel anytime, so the risk and commitment of signing up for a meal kit service is minimal.

These offers were valid at the time of publication, but they can end at any time and may be restricted by geography and other cookie-based conditions in your browser. If you don't see a deal populate, try in a new window or private browser. In the meantime, if you've already tried one or more of these, tell me which ones and what you liked or didn't like.

HelloFresh HelloFresh has more total meal kit selections than any other service and most of them are pretty easy to prepare. You can check out my recent deep-dive review of HelloFresh to learn more about the versatile service. HelloFresh is offering a banger of a sign-up deal including 12 free meals over the course of four weeks (you have to commit to four weeks). The deal will bring meal kits to under $5 per serving and total savings of $44 off your first box, $30 off your second box and then $8 off the third and fourth deliveries -- plus free shipping on the first box. One catch in securing the sign-up deal is you have to provide a phone number, which it admits will be used for marketing purposes, but you'd have to provide that either way if you planned to sign up for HelloFresh. You can pause or cancel your subscription anytime after the four weeks.

Daily Harvest Daily Harvest is quite possibly the easiest way to eat healthily without ever having to learn to cook. Sign up and you'll get steady (or one-time) shipments of vegan soups, smoothies, bowls, flatbreads and snacks. Daily Harvest meals are chock-full of healthy, organic ingredients and trendy superfoods like kabocha squash, kale, berries and avocado. All you have to do is blend or heat and eat. I had to do a little digging and live testing to make sure this worked but right now you can combine the brand's standard discount first-time order discount ($20 off a box of 24 items and $10 off a box of 14 items) with another promo code TAKE30 which nets another $10 off your first three boxes. That's a grand total savings of $50 of your first three boxes of 24 items or $40 off three boxes of 14 Daily Harvest meals.

EveryPlate EveryPlate is one of the best meal kit services for families sticking to a budget. You won't see a lot of haute cuisine, but I've tried its pork sloppy joes and its chicken and linguine in a tomato cream sauce. All the meals I tried were delicious, easy to prepare and light on the wallet. You can score EveryPlate meal kits that break down to just $2.49 per serving. (Note that some of us here at CNET don't see this offer any more, so it may be location-based.) Once you click this exclusive link you'll have 30 minutes to claim the offer so you might want to think it over first or check out a sample menu here.

Shelby Brown/CNET Blue Apron offers two- and four-serving boxes with two to three or two to four recipes per week, respectively. Prices range from $7.49 to $10 a serving, depending on how much you order, with shipping included free with all orders except the two-person, two-recipe option. There's no promo code for this offer; just click the "redeem offer" button when it pops up and you'll save $20 per box over the course of your first three Blue Apron boxes.

Brandy Yowell Gobble is quite similar to the other services, except that many items come already chopped, peeled, marinated and so on -- which can definitely save you some prep time. The two meals I received, Yankee pot roast and cacio e pepe, were terrific. Dinner prices are normally a flat $12 per serving, however, so you do pay a bit extra for that convenience. Right now, when you sign up for the two-person plan with three meals per week you'll get your first six meals for just $36.

Home Chef I tested Home Chef recently and loved the highly customizable meal kits and comfort food recipes with a healthy bent, all of which were easy to prepare. Home Chef is also one of the more affordable meal kit companies -- starting at $7 per serving and is even more so if you sign up using this offer. For new subscribers, Home Chef is offering $80 off when you sign up for four weeks of meals. The savings are spread out over the course of four weeks' worth of meals but you've been wanting to try a meal kit subscription, this is a fantastic time to give Home Chef a shot. You can pause or cancel anytime, so the risk is low.

Sun Basket Sun Basket is a little pricier than some of the other services, with meals ranging from $11-$13 per serving -- but in return, you'll be getting strictly organic, non-GMO fare. And the $35 discount definitely makes your first box more affordable, and it nets you your choice of four items from its extensive snack menu of things like chips, veggies and chocolate bars. While this isn't the best sign-up offer ever, it is one of the best meal kits I've yet to try which you read more about here as well as in my glowing Sun Basket review, coming very soon. Use the link below, then click Activate Offer to score the discount and freebies.

My advice: Take advantage of each and every one of these offers (making sure to pause or cancel after, unless you want to continue). You can see which service you like best and get supercheap takeout-style meals for weeks at a time.

