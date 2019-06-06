LG G8 ThinQ makes its way to US Cellular

Angela Lang/CNET

The LG G8 ThinQ has found its way to US Cellular. LG's latest flagship phone is available online and in stores from US Cellular starting Thursday.

The phone costs $800 if you want it on a prepaid plan. As part of a promotion, US Cellular is offering $200 off the cost of the phone, in the form of a monthly bill credit, to new and existing customers who purchase it on a 30-month contract plan. The deal runs through July 7.

The LG G8 ThinQ, which launched in April, features a slim, sleek design and sports some unique biometric features, like letting you unlock the phone by having it scan the veins in your hand. It's also water-resistant and has a headphone jack, a rarity among premium phones.

"LG continues to deliver innovative features that our customers enjoy," said US Cellular's Mark Vitale in a release. "The LG G8 ThinQ incorporates multiple forms of biometric security features, touchless controls, along with its industry-leading camera and sound technology that make this device a very strong smartphone in our lineup."

While CNET reviews editor Lynn La says the LG G8 ThinQ is an "objectively great phone," she found it doesn't quite measure up to more affordable competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S10E.