LG G8 ThinQ debuts at MWC in sapphire blue

The LG G8 is the follow-up to last year's G7 ThinQ and serves as LG's latest flagship phone. Though it retains many of the G7's features, the G8's front-facing camera, called the Z camera, includes several new tricks that pave the way for big changes in how people will interact with their phones.
The phone's IR sensor gathers information from the hemoglobin in your blood, and renders a unique image of your veins from inside your hand. Hovering your hand over the camera, you won't need to touch your phone at all to unlock it.
By pinching your fingers and thumbs together (as if making a bird's beak with your hand and pointing it downward over the phone's camera), you can swipe left and right to launch certain apps, pause or play media and even adjust the volume by miming a twist of a jog dial.
Hand ID doesn't work as fast as the face unlock or the fingerprint scanner (which you can also use on the back of the phone), but the idea is pretty cool -- especially if you're in the middle of a task or you just don't want to pick up your phone.
LG added bokeh video recording that mimics the depth-of-field effect of a full-frame camera. For those who love the blurry background effect for still portraits, this lends the same artsy and dramatic look to videos.
LG hasn't released availability dates or pricing yet. Though it's safe to assume it'll be at least the same price as the G7 when it first launched, it's likely that it'll be pricier than that. For the US, that means it may cost around $750 or more.