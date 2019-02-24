LG G8 ThinQ debuts at MWC in sapphire blue

Esto también se puede leer en español.

LG G8 ThinQ

The LG G8 is the follow-up to last year's G7 ThinQ and serves as LG's latest flagship phone. Though it retains many of the G7's features, the G8's front-facing camera, called the Z camera, includes several new tricks that pave the way for big changes in how people will interact with their phones. 

For more info, check out CNET's full MWC coverage.

Read the article
1
1 of 27

Like the G7 (left), the G8 has a 6.1-inch display, a water-resistant design, wireless charging and expandable storage up to 2TB.

Read the article
2
2 of 27

The G8 has a sharp display, with a 1,440-pixel resolution and a 564 pixel-per-inch density. It measures 5.98 by 2.83 by 0.33 inches (151.9 by 71.8 by 8.4 millimeters) and weighs 5.96 ounces (167g).

Read the article
3
3 of 27

The device is powered by a 3,500mAh battery and a 2.84GHz octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Read the article
4
4 of 27

A look at the G8's side.

Read the article
5
5 of 27

The G8 retains a 3.5mm headphone jack and has a USB Type-C port for charging and file transfers.

Read the article
6
6 of 27

Another look at the bottom of the G8.

Read the article
7
7 of 27

The G8 runs Google's Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

Read the article
8
8 of 27

On the front is an 8-megapixel camera, which has an IR sensor and transmitter for 3D-mapping and motion-captioning purposes.

Read the article
9
9 of 27

You can set the G8 to unlock after scanning the veins in your hand. LG calls this new biometric authentication Hand ID.   

Read the article
10
of 27

The phone's IR sensor gathers information from the hemoglobin in your blood, and renders a unique image of your veins from inside your hand. Hovering your hand over the camera, you won't need to touch your phone at all to unlock it. 

Read the article
11
of 27

Hand ID builds into another feature called Air Motion. Because the phone's front camera can track and read your hand movements, you can interface with the phone in a whole new, touchless way. 

Read the article
12
of 27

By pinching your fingers and thumbs together (as if making a bird's beak with your hand and pointing it downward over the phone's camera), you can swipe left and right to launch certain apps, pause or play media and even adjust the volume by miming a twist of a jog dial.

Read the article
13
of 27

Hand ID doesn't work as fast as the face unlock or the fingerprint scanner (which you can also use on the back of the phone), but the idea is pretty cool -- especially if you're in the middle of a task or you just don't want to pick up your phone.

Read the article
14
of 27

Just be aware that when you use Air Motion, it looks very, very awkward.

Read the article
15
of 27

On the back are two cameras, a 12- and a 16-megapixel.

Read the article
16
of 27

LG added bokeh video recording that mimics the depth-of-field effect of a full-frame camera. For those who love the blurry background effect for still portraits, this lends the same artsy and dramatic look to videos. 

Read the article
17
of 27

Like previous high-end LG phones, the secondary rear camera is a wide-angle lens.

Read the article
18
of 27

A closer look at the G8's rear camera setup.

Read the article
19
of 27

LG also tweaked the G8's audio. There's no in-ear receiver on the top of the phone anymore.   

Read the article
20
of 27

Instead, sound vibrates throughout the display, which generates the audio you hear.   

Read the article
21
of 27

Click through for more photos of the LG G8.  

Read the article
22
of 27

Read the article
23
of 27

Read the article
24
of 27

Read the article
25
of 27

Read the article
26
of 27

LG hasn't released availability dates or pricing yet. Though it's safe to assume it'll be at least the same price as the G7 when it first launched, it's likely that it'll be pricier than that. For the US, that means it may cost around $750 or more. 

For more info, check out CNET's full MWC coverage.  

Read the article
27
of 27
