LG's 2019 flagship, the G8 ThinQ, is almost ready for your pocket: it launched at MWC this year, but now we know that you'll be able to preorder it starting March 29. The company's offering a limited-time promotion for $150-off the retail price of $820 (for qualified buyers), and it will start dropping into hands on April 11.
Initial sales will be through LG's usual suspects: AT&T, Best Buy, B&H, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile.
The G8's headline feature is its vein-reading hand-sign-in security with a limited set of touchless gesture controls using the front-facing camera. While we weren't impressed by the first-generation-level execution -- and it had to compete with more buzzworthy foldable phones like the Samsung's Galaxy Fold announced at the same time -- we did see promise in the technology.
Discuss: LG G8 coming April 11 for as low as $670
