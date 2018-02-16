No MWC, no problem -- LG's next flagship phone may be unveiled later in June

Sarah Tew/CNET

Just because you won't be seeing the next big LG phone this month doesn't mean the company has nothing up its sleeve.

According to VentureBeat, LG is working on its next big phone, which is scheduled for a June debut. Citing a "person briefed on the company's plans" the phone is code-named "Judy" and it will not necessarily be branded with LG's G-series of flagship phones.

In past years, the South Korean tech company would debut its G-series phones, like the current G6, at Mobile World Congress, an annual trade show about phones that takes place in Barcelona, Spain. But after announcing that it's rethinking its mobile planning strategy, and confirming that it'll introduce a revamped variant of its high-end LG V30 from last year, it was safe to not expect the next G6 (presumably called the G7) at MWC 2018.

But according to these speculations, that doesn't mean no flagship phone is coming at all.

The rumored device could feature a 6.1-inch display and a new kind of LCD panel that's brighter and more power-efficient, reported VentureBeat. Other specs include a water resistant design, wireless charging, 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. The phone is also speculated to include Qualcomm's latest mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 845.

LG did not immediately reply for a request to comment, and I'll update this piece when I hear back. In the meantime, because these specs are just rumors for now, I'd take this info with a grain of salt. Still though, not only is releasing a non-G-series flagship phone a divergent move for LG, but launching it in June instead of February definitely means the company is looking to change things up from years past.