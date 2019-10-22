LG announces US availability for the dual-screen G8X ThinQ

LG

LG announced Tuesday that its dual-screen G8X ThinQ phone will be launching Nov. 1 across Amazon, AT&T and Sprint, with pre-orders beginning on Oct. 25. It'll set you back $699.99 at starting price for an unlocked phone. Unveiled during IFA in September, the dual-screen phone is aimed at mobile gaming, media streaming and productivity, LG says.

"Whether gaming, watching, creating, sharing or working, LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen lets consumers do more at once," William Cho, CEO of LG North America, said Tuesday.

The LG G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FHD and OLED display; 6GB of RAM; a 12MP rear camera and 13MP super wide camera; a 32MP front-facing camera; a 4,000mAh battery; and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform.

The LG Dual Screen component includes a 6.4-inch FHD and OLED display; a 2.1-inch Mono cover display; a USB-C port; and a 360-degree hinge. The cover display has notifications, date, time and battery life listed.

The phone comes in black, and also features the LG Game Pad for dual-screen mobile gaming; and the LG Smart Keyboard, which converts the phone into a "mini-laptop."

The dual-screen phone can be used at 120 degrees as a game controller, 140 degrees as a mini laptop, 180 degrees for flat usage, 270 degrees as a "tent" and 360 degrees as a regular phone.