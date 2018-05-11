Lenovo Z5 is an all-screen phone with no notch or bezels

Chang Cheng/Weibo

A lot of phone makers are trying to maximize the screen size on their devices, but we're often left with top and bottom bezels or a notch (like on the iPhone X). The Lenovo Z5 is truly all-screen.

At least, according to a sketch shared by Lenovo VP Chang Cheng on Weibo. Cheng's teaser post says (according to Google translate) that the Lenovo Z5 is the company's new flagship phone. Besides that, the post is left pretty vague. We don't know if the Lenovo Z5 is in production now, or merely a concept. Lenovo did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

All-screen phones look cool, but they challenge the manufacturer to find a place to put front cameras, sensors and other hardware. That's why we see bezels on some phones and notches on others. It's not clear what Lenovo plans to do with the front camera on the Lenovo Z5. Cheng's post claims that "four technological breakthroughs" and "18 patented technologies" were made for the phone, but doesn't go into details.

Cheng previously shared a different teaser for the Lenovo Z5, and claimed that it had a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio. Take a look at the teaser below.