No escaping the notch: 5 phones with screen notches

When Apple introduced the iPhone X last September, the phone flaunted a hard-to-ignore black notch running across the top of its screen. It wasn't the first to sport this look -- those honors would go to the Essential Phone, which debuted in May 2017.
But after the iPhone X's launch, a handful of other Androids followed suit and more will likely join given the Android P update. Take a look at those that are jumping on this trend.
The iPhone X's notch houses the phone's front-facing 7-megapixel camera, various sensors and a "TrueDepth" sensor that is really made up of three things: an infrared camera, a dot projector and a flood illuminator. Together they make the iPhone X's FaceID unlocking feature work.
With just an itty bitty tab carved out for its front-facing camera, the Essential Phone was one of the first phones to incorporate the notch. That's because it wanted to push its bezel-less design to the fullest. Too bad, however, that its battery life and camera are only so-so.
Though the OnePlus 6 hasn't officially been unveiled yet, the company already confirmed that its upcoming flagship phone will have a notch. The company's co-founder Carl Pei said that this cut-out enabled OnePlus to move the phone's display and notification bar further, giving the phone a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.
There's a lot of reasons why the ZenFone 5 looks similar to the iPhone X, but the screen's notch is just the cherry on top. Its price, however, will be cheaper, and the phone features a 6.2-inch display, a Snapdragon 636 processor, and two rear cameras.
Though it hasn't been announced yet, LG's upcoming marquee phone, the anticipated LG G7, is rumored to have a notch. According to a leaked video, the G7 will have a cut-out, but this can be turned off and hidden behind a consistently blacked out bezel.
As we mentioned before, Google's upcoming OS update, Android P, hints that the notch trend is only beginning. The developer's preview recently rolled out, and it allows developers to simulate differently-sized cut-outs in the display.
Stay tuned as more Android phones are expected to take this direction.