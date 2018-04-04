No escaping the notch: 5 phones with screen notches

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Ready or notch, here it comes

Apple iPhone X

The Essential Phone

OnePlus 6

Huawei P20 and P20 Pro

Asus ZenFone 5

LG G7 (possibly)

Android P hints at more notches

  • iphone-x-unboxing-10
    1
    of 8
  • iphone-x-25
    2
    of 8
  • essential-phone-sean
    3
    of 8
  • oneplus-6-notch-the-verge
    4
    of 8
  • huawei-p20-and-p20-pro-5190
    5
    of 8
  • asus-zenfone-5z-5
    6
    of 8
  • lg-g6-39.jpg
    7
    of 8
  • p
    8
    of 8

When Apple introduced the iPhone X last September, the phone flaunted a hard-to-ignore black notch running across the top of its screen. It wasn't the first to sport this look -- those honors would go to the Essential Phone, which debuted in May 2017. 

But after the iPhone X's launch, a handful of other Androids followed suit and more will likely join given the Android P update. Take a look at those that are jumping on this trend.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

The iPhone X's notch houses the phone's front-facing 7-megapixel camera, various sensors and a "TrueDepth" sensor that is really made up of three things: an infrared camera, a dot projector and a flood illuminator. Together they make the iPhone X's FaceID unlocking feature work.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$999.00
Read Full Review
See Prices

With just an itty bitty tab carved out for its front-facing camera, the Essential Phone was one of the first phones to incorporate the notch. That's because it wanted to push its bezel-less design to the fullest. Too bad, however, that its battery life and camera are only so-so.

Caption by / Photo by Sean Hollister/CNET
$499.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Though the OnePlus 6 hasn't officially been unveiled yet, the company already confirmed that its upcoming flagship phone will have a notch. The company's co-founder Carl Pei said that this cut-out enabled OnePlus to move the phone's display and notification bar further, giving the phone a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Caption by / Photo by OnePlus/The Verge
Read More

By default, the P20 (right) and P20 Pro (left) come with a notch on the display. But if you don't like the look, you can turn it off in the Settings menu.

If you're in the US and are interested in buying the phones, good luck. In February, the heads of the FBI, CIA and NSA all expressed security concerns over the company's phones. Since then, AT&T and Verizon reportedly torpedoed plans to carry Huawei's Mate 10 Pro and Best Buy dumped Huawei as a customer

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read First Take
See Prices

There's a lot of reasons why the ZenFone 5 looks similar to the iPhone X, but the screen's notch is just the cherry on top. Its price, however, will be cheaper, and the phone features a 6.2-inch display, a Snapdragon 636 processor, and two rear cameras.

Caption by / Photo by Juan Garzon / CNET
Read First Take
See Prices

Though it hasn't been announced yet, LG's upcoming marquee phone, the anticipated LG G7, is rumored to have a notch. According to a leaked video, the G7 will have a cut-out, but this can be turned off and hidden behind a consistently blacked out bezel.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

As we mentioned before, Google's upcoming OS update, Android P, hints that the notch trend is only beginning. The developer's preview recently rolled out, and it allows developers to simulate differently-sized cut-outs in the display.

Stay tuned as more Android phones are expected to take this direction.

Caption by / Photo by Google
Read More
1 of 8
|

No escaping the notch: 5 phones with screen notches

Published:
Up Next
This is what the iPhone X looks lik...
16

Latest Stories

Lost in Space on Netflix blasts off with great pacing, CGI

Lost in Space on Netflix blasts off with great pacing, CGI

by
We are giving away two Xbox One Xs and then some

We are giving away two Xbox One Xs and then some

by
Apple reportedly working on iPhone touchless gesture controls

Apple reportedly working on iPhone touchless gesture controls

by
Ford Escape biffs IIHS crash test as airbag fails to deploy

Ford Escape biffs IIHS crash test as airbag fails to deploy

by
Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and data mining: What you need to know

Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and data mining: What you need to know

by
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify to Congress on April 11

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify to Congress on April 11

by