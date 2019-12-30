Keep your fitness resolution with these New Year's Eve-only Bowflex deals

Bowflex

Every year you no doubt make a resolution to get into shape, lose some weight, tone up, or dedicate some time each day to fitness. And every year, you probably put it off till spring, then summer, then decide you should wait until after the next season of whatever's hot on HBO. This year, finally engage your fitness goals head-on: Bowflex has a handful of one-day-only deals for tomorrow, New Year's Eve, that'll save you some cash while you upgrade to the equipment you need for your daily workout.

Ready to pump it up? Bowflex is offering discounts up to $250 on select models in the Boflex Max lineup, and throwing in free shipping and a kettlebell to boot. Remember, though: These are valid one-day-only on New Year's Eve -- from midnight Dec. 31 till the ball drops at midnight on Jan. 1, 2020.

The Bowflex Max Total is the top-of-the-line model in the Bowflex Max family. It's equipped with a touchscreen with access to personalized workouts as well as streaming video services like Netflix and Hulu. You can save $200 plus get a free kettlebell and free shipping when you use discount code SAVEBIG at checkout. This offer is valid on Dec. 31 only.

The M8 features dual-mode LCD/LED screens, multi-grip dynamic handles, aerobars, 20 resistance levels, and a premium media rack. The burn rate display is designed to motivate you by setting targets to help you achieve your goals -- short bursts of effort followed by longer periods of rest. You can get the M8 for $250 off, along with a free kettlebell and free shipping when you enter the discount code SAVEBIG at checkout. This offer is valid on Dec. 31 only.

An upgrade to the older Max Trainer M5, the Bowflex Max Trainer M6 also leverages the popular Bowflex JRNY app. It features 16 levels of resistance and has a unique burn rate display motivates you by setting targets to help you achieve your goals. You can get the M6 for $150 off, along with a free kettlebell and free shipping when you enter the discount code SAVEBIG at checkout. This offer is valid on Dec. 31 only.

