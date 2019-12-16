2020's best new TV and streaming shows

Star Trek: Picard

2020 is a big year for television. There are more streaming services than ever before and even more set to launch this year, meaning even more competition for the traditional networks.

Big hitters Westworld, The Walking Dead and Doctor Who continue while Supernatural comes to an end. And there's a bunch of brand new shows jostling for your eyeballs -- click through the gallery to meet the pick of the all-new TV shows coming to HBO, Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney Plus, CBS All Access and other screens near you in 2020.

To kick off the year, old favorite Patrick Stewart returns to the captain's chair in Star Trek: Picard. The much-missed Starfleet hero warps onto CBS All Access in January -- with some old friends boldly going along too... (Disclosure: CBS All Access is owned by CNET parent ViacomCBS.)