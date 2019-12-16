2020's best new TV and streaming shows

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • Star Trek: Picard
  • winter-soldier-falcon-tv-series
  • walking-dead-world-beyond-amc
  • twilight-zone-jordan-peele-host
  • avenue-5-hbo-hugh-laurie
  • westworld-season-3
  • little-america-unit-photo-10101
  • devs-nick-offerman-and-sonoya-mizuno
  • dracula-bbc
  • cursed-netflix
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks
  • walking-dead-twd-1006-jd-0801-0711-rt
  • snowpiercer-tbs
  • clonewars3.jpg
  • stargirl2
  • gettyimages-3240708
  • doctorwho2
  • b25-08653-rc2
  • jupiters-legacy-comic-cover
  • steve-carell-the-morning-show-unit-photo-010804-apple
  • amazon-narcos-vs-zombies
  • invinciblev25-cover
  • high-fidelity-hulu-zoe-kravitz-01
  • outsider-hbo-stephen-king
  • aj-queen-rupaul-netflix
  • dispatches-from-elsewhere
  • deputy-fox-stephen-dorf
  • noughts-crosses-bbc
  • october-faction-05-cov-a-netflix
  • stranger-things-heaton
  • messiah-netflix
  • jurassic-world-camp-cretaceous
  • monstersinc1
  • helstrom-hulu-marvel
  • the-circle-netflix
  • null
  • interrogation-cbs
  • locke-and-key-comic-netflix-1
  • next-slattery-123
  • supernatural-season-3

Star Trek: Picard

2020 is a big year for television. There are more streaming services than ever before and even more set to launch this year, meaning even more competition for the traditional networks.

Big hitters Westworld, The Walking Dead and Doctor Who continue while Supernatural comes to an end. And there's a bunch of brand new shows jostling for your eyeballs -- click through the gallery to meet the pick of the all-new TV shows coming to HBO, Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney Plus, CBS All Access and other screens near you in 2020.

To kick off the year, old favorite Patrick Stewart returns to the captain's chair in Star Trek: Picard. The much-missed Starfleet hero warps onto CBS All Access in January -- with some old friends boldly going along too... (Disclosure: CBS All Access is owned by CNET parent ViacomCBS.)

Published:Caption:Photo:Trae Patton
1
of 40

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as Falcon and Winter Soldier in this spinoff from the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus.

Published:Caption:Photo:Marvel
2
of 40

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

What's it like to grow up in a zombie apocalypse? The Walking Dead: World Beyond is the latest spin-off from AMC's hit comic book adaptation, set ten years civilization fell to the undead.

Published:Caption:Photo:AMC
3
of 40

Hunters

Jordan Peele produces and Al Pacino stars in this tense tale of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York for Amazon Prime Video.

Published:Caption:Photo:CBS
4
of 40

Avenue 5

Hugh Laurie takes the helm of Avenue 5, HBO's sci-fi comedy from Armando Iannucci, creator of The Thick of It and Veep.

Published:Caption:Photo:HBO
5
of 40

Westworld

There's more mechanoid mayhem in Westworld -- and beyond the futuristic theme park's confines -- in season 3 of HBO's mind-bending sci-fi series. The new season adds a World War II environment, plus Aaron Paul joins the cast -- but is he human or host?

Published:Caption:Photo:HBO
6
of 40

Little America

Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon and Alan Yang are behind the scenes of Apple TV Plus anthology Little America, showcasing the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in the US.

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
7
of 40

Devs

Alex Garland codes this Hulu show about a computer engineer probing Nick Offerman's shadowy Silicon Valley tech company, which might be behind the disappearance of her boyfriend.

Published:Caption:Photo:Hulu
8
of 40

Dracula

Doctor Who and Sherlock supremos Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss sink their teeth into a retelling of Dracula for the BBC and Netflix. 

Published:Caption:Photo:BBC
9
of 40

Cursed

A teenage heroine with a mysterious gift wields a magical sword as she teams up with a young mercenary named Arthur to go in search of a powerful wizard -- named Merlin. Netflix's Cursed is a reimagining of Arthurian legend for our troubled times.

Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
10
of 40

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks warps onto CBS All Access to tell the adventures of the support crew on one of Starfleet's least important ships. (Disclosure: CBS All Access is owned by CNET parent ViacomCBS.)

Published:Caption:Photo:CBS All Access
11
of 40

The Walking Dead

The zombie apocalypse chews its way through more victims as season 10 continues in February 2020. 

Published:Caption:Photo:AMC
12
of 40

Snowpiercer

A decade after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the survivors of humanity circle the globe on Snowpiercer, a perpetually moving train divided by class struggle. This new TV show follows the excellent 2013 movie, which was in turn based on a French comic book.

Published:Caption:Photo:TNT
13
of 40

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The Rise of Skywalker may have brought the curtain down on big screen Star Wars, but beloved animated series The Clone Wars makes a belated return for season 7 on Disney Plus.

Published:Caption:Photo:Disney
14
of 40

Stargirl

What's the hottest high school accessory? A powerful cosmic staff that transforms you into a superhero, of course! Based on the DC comic, Stargirl premieres on streaming service DC Universe.

Published:Caption:Photo:DC Universe
15
of 40

The Right Stuff

Previously filmed in 1983, The Right Stuff is a National Geographic miniseries based on the non-fiction book by Tom Wolfe about the Mercury 7, the first astronauts and their families.

Published:Caption:Photo:NASA/Space Frontiers/Getty Images
16
of 40

Doctor Who

Doctor Who returns for season 12 in January with Jodie Whittaker piloting the Tardis and some old enemies rearing their cyber-heads.

Published:Caption:Photo:BBC America
17
of 40

Y

Marvel Eternals star Barry Keoghan and new James Bond agent Lashana Lynch team up for Y, the post-apocalyptic take of a world without men based on the comic Y: The Last Man.

Published:Caption:Photo:MGM/Universal Pictures
18
of 40

Jupiter's Legacy

Netflix adapts Mark Millar's genre-deconstructing superhero comic Jupiter's Legacy, tracing a bloody battle between generations of super-powered families.

Published:Caption:Photo:Image Comics
19
of 40

Space Force

Steve Carell and John Malkovich blast off for a Netflix workplace comedy about the sixth branch of the armed services: Space Force!

Published:Caption:Photo:Apple
20
of 40

Narcos vs Zombies

Narcos vs Zombies. That's it, that's the pitch. It's all out war with the undead in this Mexican show coming to Amazon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
21
of 40

Invincible

Steven Yeun, JK Simmons, Sandra Oh, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs and Zazie Beetz lend their voices to Amazon's animated adventure Invincible, based on the long-running superhero comic.

Published:Caption:Photo:Amazon
22
of 40

High Fidelity

Zoe Kravitx stars in Hulu's reboot of the novel and movie High Fidelity about an obsessed music fan.

Published:Caption:Photo:Hulu
23
of 40

The Outsider

Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Jason Bateman and Paddy Considine star in HBO's The Outsider, adapting Stephen King's novel about a man accused to a child's murder -- unless something monstrous committed the deed...

Published:Caption:Photo:HBO
24
of 40

AJ and the Queen

RuPaul stars as a larger-than-life drag queen hitting the road with an orphaned 11-year-old in Netflix's AJ and the Queen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
25
of 40

Dispatches from Elsewhere

Jason Segel creates, writes and directs Dispatches From Elsewhere, about a group of people who find themselves facing spooky challenges from beyond the veil. Sally Field and Richard E Grant also star.

Published:Caption:Photo:AMC
26
of 40

Deputy

Stephen Dorff is a rootin'-tootin' deputy chasing gangsters in modern-day LA, who finds himself playing a different game when he unexpectedly becomes Los Angeles County Sheriff.

Published:Caption:Photo:Fox
27
of 40

Noughts and Crosses

Malorie Blackman's bestselling novel about a dystopian world comes to TV, set in a world where the races are segregated -- and the ruling class is black. Rapper Stormzy is one of the stars of BBC drama Noughts and Crosses.

Published:Caption:Photo:BBC
28
of 40

October Faction

October Faction sees a family of monster hunters settle down in a small town with its own deathly secrets in this Netflix adaptation of a spooky comic.

Published:Caption:Photo:IDW
29
of 40

The Elephant Man

Two-part BBC Victorian era drama The Elephant Man stars Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton.

Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
30
of 40

Messiah

The Middle East is shaken by the second coming in drama Messiah, blessing Netflix with its presence in January.

Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
31
of 40

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

In this animated show from Netflix and Dreamworks, a group of teenagers find themselves stranded when a theme park goes wrong. A theme park called... Jurassic World.

Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
32
of 40

Monsters at Work

The cartoon antics of Monsters Inc. come to Disney Plus in spinoff Monsters at Work, featuring the voices of John Goodman and Billy Crystal.

Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Pictures
33
of 40

Helstrom

Another Marvel comics adaptation, Hulu's Helstrom adds horror to the mix in a chilling tale of the demon-fighting children of a terrifying serial killer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Hulu
34
of 40

The Circle

Social media comes to TV in Netflix reality show The Circle, a US version of the British show in which contestants are locked in an apartment block and can only interact with each other through their online profiles... but are they all who they seem? Think of it as Facebook crossed with Big Brother (the TV show, not the terrifying dystopian oppressor).

Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
35
of 40

Brave New World

Aldous Huxley's scathing sci-fi dystopia will debut at some point on NBC's forthcoming streaming service Peacock, which launches in April 2020. Alden Ehrenreich and Hannah John-Kamen star, with comic iconcolast Grant Morrison among the producers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Marvel
36
of 40

Interrogation

CBS All Access drama Interrogation adds a novel twist to your streaming: you can watch the episodes in any order, and the truth is revealed in a final episode released shortly afterward. (Disclosure: CBS All Access in owned by CNET parent ViacomCBS.)

Published:Caption:Photo:CBS
37
of 40

Locke and Key

Based on a horror comic written by Joe Hill, Netflix chiller Locke and Key sees siblings who face demons in their family home.

Published:Caption:Photo:Netflix
38
of 40

NeXt

Mad Men star John Slattery joins a cybersecurity team fighting to counter a rogue AI in NeXt.

Published:Caption:Photo:Fox
39
of 40

Supernatural

And finally, from shows making their debuts to a much-loved favorite bowing out. Family don't end with blood, but even the most-loved and longest-running TV series have to end sometime. And so, after 15 seasons of saving people and hunting things, the Winchester family business winds up with the final ever episode of Supernatural on May 18, 2020. Goodbye, boys.

Published:Caption:Photo:The CW
40
of 40
Now Reading

2020's best new TV and streaming shows

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

How to stream Colts vs. Saints on MNF tonight

How to stream Colts vs. Saints on MNF tonight

by
17 DIY holiday projects that'll make your home smarter

17 DIY holiday projects that'll make your home smarter

18 Photos
Disney's Artemis Fowl movie: Release date, plot, trailer, cast, director, rumors

Disney's Artemis Fowl movie: Release date, plot, trailer, cast, director, rumors

by
Star Wars is already being considered for these Oscars

Star Wars is already being considered for these Oscars

by
SpaceX launch: Watch live as SpaceX attempts to catch Falcon 9 nose cone

SpaceX launch: Watch live as SpaceX attempts to catch Falcon 9 nose cone

by