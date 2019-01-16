Fitness equipment that's clever enough for your smart home

CNET también está disponible en español.

Mirror

Mirror is a $1,495 mirror that doubles as an LCD screen.

Mirror

Pay $39 per month to access live and on-demand classes -- and see your reflection in Mirror's mirror as you exercise.

Mirror

Mirror also comes with a heart-rate monitor and fitness bands, but is otherwise equipment-free. 

ClassPass Live

ClassPass Live is a $79 kit that includes a Google Chromecast and a heart-rate monitor. 

ClassPass Live

Use the Chomecast to stream exercise classes to your TV. 

ClassPass Live

Use the related ClassPass app to find classes and to choose whether you want to watch them on your phone or tablet -- or on your TV. 

Peloton Bike

The Peloton Bike is a $2,245 spin bike. 

Peloton Bike

Just like any spin bike, a knob in the center controls your resistance, or how hard it is to pedal. 

Peloton Bike

View your stats during your class in real time and compete with other participants ranked and listed on the right side of the screen. 

Peloton Tread

The Tread is Peloton's $3,995 smart treadmill. 

Peloton Tread

It weighs over 450 pounds and features a slatted belt, zippered storage compartments and tons of space for water bottles and your phone. 

Peloton Tread

A 32-inch touchscreen display is the highlight of the Tread -- it's where you can select and participate in classes, view your stats and update your settings. 

