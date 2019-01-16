Fitness equipment that's clever enough for your smart home

CNET también está disponible en español.
Mirror is a $1,495 mirror that doubles as an LCD screen.
Pay $39 per month to access live and on-demand classes -- and see your reflection in Mirror's mirror as you exercise.
Mirror also comes with a heart-rate monitor and fitness bands, but is otherwise equipment-free.
ClassPass Live is a $79 kit that includes a Google Chromecast and a heart-rate monitor.
Use the Chomecast to stream exercise classes to your TV.
Use the related ClassPass app to find classes and to choose whether you want to watch them on your phone or tablet -- or on your TV.
The Peloton Bike is a $2,245 spin bike.
Just like any spin bike, a knob in the center controls your resistance, or how hard it is to pedal.
View your stats during your class in real time and compete with other participants ranked and listed on the right side of the screen.
The Tread is Peloton's $3,995 smart treadmill.
It weighs over 450 pounds and features a slatted belt, zippered storage compartments and tons of space for water bottles and your phone.
A 32-inch touchscreen display is the highlight of the Tread -- it's where you can select and participate in classes, view your stats and update your settings.