Did you score a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal on Bose's popular QuietComfort 25 (aka QC25) noise-canceling headphones? (It's not too late! For the rest of the day, Amazon has them for an all-time-low $110.) That deal's about to get a little sweeter.

See, the QC25 is very similar to the popular QC35, with one notable difference: The latter is wireless. With the QC25, you need to wrangle up one of those headphone-jack things from long ago.

Unless you know a trick, that is: The QC25 can do a near-perfect QC35 imitation thanks to a product called the AirMod, which plugs into the bottom of the left earcup and adds Bluetooth capabilities.

It normally sells for $60, but for a limited time, you can get the AirMod QC25 for $45 shipped with promo code cybermonday.

Even with the discount, that may seem a little steep for a Bluetooth adapter. After all, you can get similar products for your home stereo for as little as $15.

But, true to its name, the AirMod QC25 is custom-made for the Bose QC25; it's a perfect fit both physically and functionally. It has built-in play/pause and volume buttons, a built-in mic for phone calls and a battery that's good for up to 8 hours.

And do the math: The QuietComfort 35 sells for $349; if you're able to get the QC25 for $110 and the AirMod for another $45, you've spent $155 -- less than half the price of the QC35.

