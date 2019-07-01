CNET también está disponible en español.

Jony Ive distanced himself from Apple as Tim Cook took over, report says

Ive reportedly didn't see eye to eye with the Apple CEO's vision for the company.

2018 Apple Autumn New Product Release Conference

Apple design chief Jony Ive's departure marks the end of the Steve Jobs era. 

 VCG/Getty Images

Apple design chief Jony Ive is leaving the company later this year. The news came as a surprise to many last week when it was revealed. But Ive has been distancing himself from the company for several years as has Apple shifted focus under the leadership of CEO Tim Cook, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday

Ive reportedly grew frustrated with Cook, who was more focused on business operations than the product design process, according to the Journal. This reportedly led him to withdraw from routine management of the company's design team. 

Jony Ive needs to redesign these non-Apple products is largely seen as the end of the Steve Jobs era. During his nearly 30 years working for the tech giant, Ive designed several of the company's most memorable hardware products, including the iPhone and iMac, and had a hand in other significant projects as diverse as iOS 7 and Apple Park.

Ive plans to form an independent design firm and keep Apple as a primary client. Design team leaders Evans Hankey, vice president of Industrial Design, and Alan Dye, vice president of Human Interface Design, will report to Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, according to a press release from Apple. 

Apple didn't immediately respond to request for further comment. 

Now playing: Watch this: Apple head of design Jony Ive departs to start his own...
10:17
