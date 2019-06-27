iPhone designer Jony Ive is leaving Apple

James Martin/CNET

Apple's chief design officer Jony Ive is leaving the company later this year to form an independent design firm. And Apple will be one of his first primary clients.

While Ive is striking out on his own in a way, he will continue to work with Apple on a variety of the company's projects when he launches his own company, Apple said in a release.

"Apple will continue to benefit from Jony's talents by working directly with him on exclusive projects, and through the ongoing work of the brilliant and passionate design team he has built," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in the release. Apple's press release website appeared to crash within a half hour of posting the news.

Ive's move may not be as tectonic a shift as a possible retirement or leaving Apple completely. But it does mark a dramatic shift for the tech behemoth.

Ive, after all, has been credited with helping power Apple's resurgence after cofounder Steve Jobs took over as its head in 1997. He helped create the iMac, the MacBook line and the iPod music player. It was the iPhone, though, that would turn out to be his biggest hit, turning Apple from merely a computer company into one of the world's largest and most profitable.

