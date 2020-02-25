Johnson and Johnson, Apple team up on new iOS-based heart study

Apple

Johnson and Johnson's pharmaceutical brand Janssen wants to improve heart health and for its latest study is turning to the iPhone and Apple Watch to help gain a better understanding of the vital organ. In an announcement Tuesday, the giant announced a partnership with Apple on a new Heartline study designed to get more information on heart health among those age 65 and older.

The study's goal, according to the announcement's press release, is to "explore if the Heartline Study app on iPhone and heart health features on Apple Watch can improve health outcomes, including reducing the risk of stroke, with earlier detection of atrial fibrillation (AFib)."

The company cites a stat from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says that AFib, "the most common sustained cardiac arrhythmia, results in 158,000 deaths and 454,000 hospitalizations each year." It's hoping that by using the iPhone app and Apple Watch the study will allow for insights from people nationwide as opposed to having to set up individual clinical trial sites.

Those interested will need to have an iPhone 6S or later, be age 65 or older, be a U.S. resident, have "Original (traditional) Medicare" and agree to provide access to Medicare data.

An Apple Watch, which can monitor for irregular heartbeat through the electrocardiogram (ECG) feature on the Series 4 and Series 5, isn't required though the study is looking for participants who do use one and may ask others who partake to get one.

Johnson and Johnson won't provide Apple Watches to participants, instead, it may ask participants to "purchase a watch, or get one on loan for the duration of the study and return it when your participation in the study ends."

Johnson and Johnson

The study will run for three years with "two years of active engagement" where those who participate will receive "heart health education, wellness tips, surveys, and questionnaires across multiple topics related to overall heart health in the app each week."

After the two years are up there will be one year of "additional data collection."

Those who participate can "earn compensation worth $150 or more over two years, depending on which study activities you are asked to complete" and which devices you have.

The Johnson and Johnson study is just the latest collaboration between Apple and a medical researcher. Last March the iPhone maker released the results on a heart study done in partnership with Stanford and in September opened up three additional studies through its Apple Research app.