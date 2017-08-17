Is the Nokia 8 a worthy flagship phone? (The 3:59, Ep. 269)

CNET

A new Nokia flagship phone has arrived, marking yet another turnaround attempt for the brand. The gadget is sleek; it's got three 13-megapixel cameras; and it's ready to take split-screen videos. But is that enough for the Nokia 8 to break through in the tough phone market?

We also talk about the new Essential Phone, another smaller player trying to make it in the phone world. After a delayed launch, the device is now available for preorder.

Plus: CNET put together some useful tips on watching this Monday's solar eclipse.

