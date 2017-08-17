Josh Miller/CNET

If you've been wondering where the Essential Phone is, here's a sign of life.

On Thursday, Sprint announced that its customers can preorder the new phone from Andy Rubin, who a decade or so ago brought you Android. Sprint is the exclusive carrier for the Essential Phone, though you could also buy it unlocked for $699. The advantage of ordering through a carrier is that you can pay for the phone through monthly plans instead of all at once.

With Sprint's deal, customers can get the phone half-off and pay $14.58 each month over a year and a half. Preorders are available only in black, with Sprint promising different colors "at a later date." You can see all the details here.

Essential also made the phone available through its website on Thursday, as well as for sale in Best Buy.

Rubin's phone project had faced criticism online after the release missed an earlier 30-day deadline, and on July 21, the company promised that it would start shipping "in a few weeks."

On Wednesday, Essential said its preorders would ship in a week. Let's see if the phone will meet its new deadline.

Updated at 7:23 a.m. PT: To include announcement from Essential.