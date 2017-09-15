Mobile

How big is iPhone X? We made these pics to show you

Spoiler alert: It's nearly as small as a regular iPhone, but with a *bigger* screen than a Plus.

Normal-sized iPhone. Super-sized screen.

The most striking thing about the new iPhone X isn't the way it looks in your hand. It isn't the return of the glass back and stainless steel band. It isn't even the notch

It's the fact that -- compared to your average iPhone today -- it's got so much more screen than any existing iPhone, even the iPhone 8 Plus. And yet, it's barely larger than the regular iPhone.

But it's one thing to tell you that, and another thing to show you what we mean. So we asked one of our graphic designers to whip up these images (they're to scale!) to give you a better idea. 

We made this size comparison to scale, so you can see just how small the iPhone X is compared to the screen it holds.

