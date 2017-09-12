Phones

Apple TV 4K and Watch Series 3: the gear Apple just announced

Here's what we've gotten thus far.

Another year, another iPhone. Maybe it's getting to be a little ho-hum, but this is also the event that determines a lot of peoples' phone-buying plans for the next 12 months. And then there's the big device that's been languishing for a while, the Apple TV, and the biggest fish in a small pond, the Apple Watch.

Oh, and the fly-around video that Apple started with shows that the Steve Jobs Theater looks like a big Apple store, complete with tourists -- sorry, journalists -- taking video and pictures of it. And then a nice two-minute Steve Jobs tribute, a hurricane relief pitch and an update on Apple's "town squares" (aka stores), and the opening of one in Chicago on October 20.

Though Apple treats the operating-system updates as news, iOS 11MacOS High Sierra and WatchOS 4 were unveiled at the company's World Wide Developer Conference in June, and we've been covering them extensively -- iOSMacOSWatchOS -- since then. 

Here's what you missed.

Apple Watch Series 3

It's the top watch in the world and people love it. Cut to video proving it. But from a "what's new" perspective, here are the highlights of the new Watch Series 3:

  • The big deal here is LTE support, so you can use it as your phone (same number as phone) and stream Apple music without your iPhone
  • Updated dual-core processor for better performance
  • W2 wireless chip for faster Wi-Fi
  • Barometric sensor
  • An integrated SIM
  • Display is the antenna
  • Swimproof
  • Will cost $399 with cell, $329 without, new starting price of $249

Also,

  • An Apple heart study using Apple Watch data in conjunction with Stanford Medicine
  • WatchOS 4 available September 19
Apple TV 4K

Here one of the biggest updates is baked into the name! The highlights of Apple TV 4K:

  • 4K support, natch
  • HDR support: It supports both of the current industry standards, supporting Dolby Vision and HDR10 (which is easier to implement and more popular at the moment).
  • A10X Fusion chip (same as iPad Pro)
  • In addition to iTunes, working with Netflix, Amazon for 4K content
  • Free upgrade of movies you own in HD to 4K
  • Live sports and news
  • New app for TV, iPhone and iPad
  • A new That Game Company game

  • $179, shipping on September 22

Looking for more? Here's our liveblog of Apple's 2017 iPhone event.

You can also check out all our coverage of Apple's announcements.

