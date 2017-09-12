Apple TV 4K and Watch Series 3: the gear Apple just announced

Another year, another iPhone. Maybe it's getting to be a little ho-hum, but this is also the event that determines a lot of peoples' phone-buying plans for the next 12 months. And then there's the big device that's been languishing for a while, the Apple TV, and the biggest fish in a small pond, the Apple Watch.
Oh, and the fly-around video that Apple started with shows that the Steve Jobs Theater looks like a big Apple store, complete with tourists -- sorry, journalists -- taking video and pictures of it. And then a nice two-minute Steve Jobs tribute, a hurricane relief pitch and an update on Apple's "town squares" (aka stores), and the opening of one in Chicago on October 20.
Though Apple treats the operating-system updates as news, iOS 11, MacOS High Sierra and WatchOS 4 were unveiled at the company's World Wide Developer Conference in June, and we've been covering them extensively -- iOS, MacOS, WatchOS -- since then.
Here's what you missed.
Apple Watch Series 3
It's the top watch in the world and people love it. Cut to video proving it. But from a "what's new" perspective, here are the highlights of the new Watch Series 3:
- The big deal here is LTE support, so you can use it as your phone (same number as phone) and stream Apple music without your iPhone
- Updated dual-core processor for better performance
- W2 wireless chip for faster Wi-Fi
- Barometric sensor
- An integrated SIM
- Display is the antenna
- Swimproof
- Will cost $399 with cell, $329 without, new starting price of $249
Also,
- An Apple heart study using Apple Watch data in conjunction with Stanford Medicine
- WatchOS 4 available September 19
Apple TV 4K
Here one of the biggest updates is baked into the name! The highlights of Apple TV 4K:
- 4K support, natch
- HDR support: It supports both of the current industry standards, supporting Dolby Vision and HDR10 (which is easier to implement and more popular at the moment).
- A10X Fusion chip (same as iPad Pro)
- In addition to iTunes, working with Netflix, Amazon for 4K content
- Free upgrade of movies you own in HD to 4K
- Live sports and news
- New app for TV, iPhone and iPad
- A new That Game Company game
$179, shipping on September 22
Sep 12
Sep 12
Sep 12
Sep 12
Sep 12
