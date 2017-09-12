Apple TV 4K and Watch Series 3: the gear Apple just announced

Another year, another iPhone. Maybe it's getting to be a little ho-hum, but this is also the event that determines a lot of peoples' phone-buying plans for the next 12 months. And then there's the big device that's been languishing for a while, the Apple TV, and the biggest fish in a small pond, the Apple Watch.

Oh, and the fly-around video that Apple started with shows that the Steve Jobs Theater looks like a big Apple store, complete with tourists -- sorry, journalists -- taking video and pictures of it. And then a nice two-minute Steve Jobs tribute, a hurricane relief pitch and an update on Apple's "town squares" (aka stores), and the opening of one in Chicago on October 20.

Though Apple treats the operating-system updates as news, iOS 11, MacOS High Sierra and WatchOS 4 were unveiled at the company's World Wide Developer Conference in June, and we've been covering them extensively -- iOS, MacOS, WatchOS -- since then.

Here's what you missed.

Apple Watch Series 3

It's the top watch in the world and people love it. Cut to video proving it. But from a "what's new" perspective, here are the highlights of the new Watch Series 3:

The big deal here is LTE support, so you can use it as your phone (same number as phone) and stream Apple music without your iPhone



Updated dual-core processor for better performance

W2 wireless chip for faster Wi-Fi

Barometric sensor

An integrated SIM

Display is the antenna

Swimproof

Will cost $399 with cell, $329 without, new starting price of $249

Also,

An Apple heart study using Apple Watch data in conjunction with Stanford Medicine

WatchOS 4 available September 19

Apple TV 4K

Here one of the biggest updates is baked into the name! The highlights of Apple TV 4K:

4K support, natch

HDR support: It supports both of the current industry standards, supporting Dolby Vision and HDR10

A10X Fusion chip (same as iPad Pro)

In addition to iTunes, working with Netflix, Amazon for 4K content

Free upgrade of movies you own in HD to 4K

Live sports and news

New app for TV, iPhone and iPad

A new That Game Company game

$179, shipping on September 22

