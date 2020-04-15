iPhone SE: Apple announces cheaper $399 iPhone with smaller screen

Enlarge Image Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple's entry-level iPhone has been one of the worst-kept secrets in tech, with rumors swirling for months about an iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9. It turns out, both names were wrong. On Wednesday, Apple announced a new iPhone SE with a 4.7-inch display as a follow-up to the original iPhone SE, released four years ago. The new iPhone SE is essentially an iPhone 11 stuffed into the revamped body of an iPhone 8. Like the original SE, the new phone will start at $399 -- $50 cheaper than the discontinued iPhone 8 which was the least expensive iPhone you could buy new.

You can preorder the iPhone SE from Friday April 17 and it should arrive by April 24.

The new SE will comes in three colors (black, white and red) and three storage options (64GB for $399, 128GB for $449 and 256GB for $549). International prices start at £419 and AU$749.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Specifications

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Specifications Display size, resolution 4.7-inch Retina HD; 1,334x750 pixels Pixel density 326ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.22 oz; 148g Mobile software iOS 13 Camera 12-megapixel Front-facing camera 7-megapixel Video capture 4K Processor Apple A13 Bionic Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB RAM Not disclosed Expandable storage No Battery Not disclosed Fingerprint sensor Home button Connector Lightning Headphone jack No Special features Water resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Price off-contract (USD) $399 (64GB), $449 (128GB), $549 (256GB) Price (GBP) £419 (64GB), £469 (128GB), £569 (256GB) Price (AUD) AU$749 (64GB), AU$829 (128GB), AU$999 (256GB)

The phone has two main audiences: Budget-conscious buyers who aren't interested in paying $799 for an iPhone 11 (much less $999 for a Pro or $1,099 for a Pro Max), and those who prefer compact phones.

Instead of hosting a flashy event in March, as previously expected, Apple introduced the new phone in a press release on Wednesday. It joins companies around the globe that have moved away from big events to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Apple revealed its new MacBook Air and iPad Pro with a similar announcement in March.

Read more: 10 best phones under $500: iPhone 8, Pixel 3A, Galaxy A50 and more

The new iPhone SE has many of the features found in the more expensive iPhone 11 and 11 Pro like an A13 Bionic processor, Qi wireless charging, True Tone display. The phone has a single rear 12-megapixel camera with a 28-millimeter f/1.8 lens with Portrait Mode, Smart HDR and optical image stabilization. It's similar to the main camera found on the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.

For those people who aren't fans of the current era of iPhones with Face ID, beginning with 2017's iPhone X, Apple's new entry-level iPhone keeps Touch ID and the haptic home button. There is also a lightning port, however there isn't a headphone jack.

Apple

The iPhone 11 Pro, previously the smallest of the new-generation iPhones you could buy from Apple, has a 5.8-inch display. The new SE has a 4.7-inch display without a notch similar to the iPhone 6, 6S, 7 and 8.

Regardless of interest in the new phone, the coronavirus pandemic is likely to blunt Apple's momentum as a whole: The company announced a record-breaking final quarter in 2019 but has since warned that iPhone supply and revenue will take a hit in the coming months. At the same time, Apple has closed all of its stores outside of China indefinitely, as people stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus, which causes COVID-19.

Smartphone shipments saw their biggest-ever drop in February -- down 38% year over year to 61.8 million units, according to Strategy Analytics -- as the coronavirus ravaged China, one of the world's largest markets and a vital manufacturing hub. For all of 2020, phone sales are expected to hit a 10-year low. Shipments of mobile phones, which include flip phones, likely will drop 13% year-over-year to 1.57 billion units in 2020, while smartphone shipments should tumble about 11% to 1.26 billion units, according to CCS Insights.

Samsung, the world's biggest phone-maker and Apple's chief rival, last week introduced six new Galaxy A Series phones aimed at budget-conscious buyers. The four new 4G LTE models range from $110 for the Galaxy A10 to $400 for the Galaxy A51. Samsung even introduced two 5G devices, the $500 Galaxy A51 5G and the $600 Galaxy A71 5G, giving the South Korean company two of the cheapest 5G phones in the US.

Apple released the original iPhone SE with a 4-inch screen in March 2016. "SE" stood for "Special Edition." The company took the A9 processor in the iPhone 6S, then its flagship phone, and put it in a device that looked like an iPhone 5S. With most phone screens (in 2016 and now) exceeding 5 inches, the 2016 iPhone SE developed a cult following among people who liked smaller screens. Phones have only got bigger in the years since, which explains the buzz around Apple reviving the model.