15 phones we loved in 2019: iPhone 11, Galaxy S10, Pixel 4 XL and more

15 phones we loved in 2019

With the end of this year and the decade closing in on us soon, we take a look back at the best-of-the-best in phones. These devices not only were at the top of their class, but they also earned high marks in CNET's five main categories of consideration: design, features, performance, camera and battery. Check out the 15 phones that received CNET's highest ratings in 2019.

Read the article