Want to unlock the iPhone X? Just stare at it

Apple introduced a facial recognition system for its top-tier iPhone its event at the new Apple Park campus on Tuesday.

The introduction of facial recognition marks a big shift in how you unlock your device. Rather than tap your finger on the home button (which is gone), you simply look at the phone to get out of the lock screen for Face ID. This comes after Apple introduced its TouchID fingerprint sensor as its primary unlock method four years ago.

The biometric security works by using the iPhone's front-facing camera to register your facial structure as your password. That means that if someone who's not you -- or your identical twin -- tries to unlock your iPhone, they'll be out of luck. It adds convenience to unlocking your device without lifting a finger.

"Nothing has ever been simpler or more natural," Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said.

To do it, Apple added a new neural engine to the iPhone X, which can operate 600 billion operations a second. That'll help it process all the different images when it's staring at your face. It'll be able to recognize your face through different hairstyles, glasses, facial hair, lighting and other circumstances.

Apple said the facial recognition program can adapt to your face as it changes over time. The facial recognition uses an infrared camera and a light sensor, along with a proximity sensor to scan your face, even in the dark.

The company said Face ID is about 20 times more secure than Touch ID, with the odds of somebody else unlocking your phone.

But critics have already complained that holding your phone directly in front of your face may not be as natural a motion as placing your finger on the home button -- an act we've practiced hundreds of times each day.

The announcement confirmed rumors that had been swirling about the new facial recognition feature for weeks. That's thanks to code mentioning the iPhone's facial recognition in Apple's HomePod, and a patent application in July for the biometric.

Apple is not the first to use facial recognition to unlock devices, as Samsung has had the feature since the Galaxy Note 7. Microsoft has also used the face as a password on their Windows 10 devices. Facial recognition has its pitfalls though, as people showed that you could easily trick cameras with pictures of somebody's face instead of the actual person.

It's not clear yet if Apple's facial recognition will be easy to trick with a still photo, but we'll be testing for that once we get our hands on it. Apple said it worked to make sure that their scanners could not be spoofed by pictures.

"They've even worked with professional mask makers in Hollywood to protect against spoofs," Schiller said.

The face data will be stored on Secure Enclave, which means it'll all be stored on your device, instead of being sent to a server where it can be stolen.

Biometrics offer people an easier and more convenient measure of security, providing a unique identifier without challenges like remembering passwords or protecting it from hackers. Stealing a person's fingerprints or facial features is more difficult than stealing passwords for cybercriminals. The security feature also has its pitfalls though, as law enforcement can force people to unlock their phones via biometrics, but not through passwords.

Privacy still a priority

Apple is bringing some subtle security updates with iOS 11 to protect your privacy, which could come at odds for law enforcement.

The software update adds a new safety feature for the latest iPhones where they can require a password through five clicks on the sleep button. The "Emergency SOS" mode feature would mean that law enforcement wouldn't be able to use biometrics to unlock your iPhone.

Apple has taken a strong stance to protect user privacy. The company makes money from selling hardware and from services like iTunes, not from selling user data for things like targeted advertising. CEO Tim Cook has vowed time and again to maintain customer privacy for features such as the company's mobile payments service, Apple Pay. Neither merchants nor Apple store your credit card number, and Apple doesn't track what you've purchased.

The company fought the biggest privacy battle of its history a year ago when it battled the US Justice Department to resist a February 16 court order to build a custom version of its iOS software to help the FBI unlock an iPhone 5C used in December's San Bernardino, California, terrorist attack. While that suit was dropped, the bigger battle likely won't end anytime soon.

CNET's Shara Tibken contributed to this report.