HolidayBuyer's Guide
Logging Out

In-depth Coverage

Image

How to memorialize someone's Facebook account

Take the reins of your loved one's memorial page.

 Articleby
Image

Eternime wants you to live forever as a digital ghost

An upcoming service aims to keep a digital version of you alive for your loved ones after you die.

 Articleby
<p>Flowers and cards from loved ones on casket as it is lowered into ground at burial at cemetery.</p>

With deepest sympathy: How to write a condolence note

A condolence note may be one of the hardest messages you'll ever have to write. Here's some advice on how to express sympathy, whether online or off.

 Articleby
Image

Online world sparks new life for old tradition of obituaries

These days, it's easy to know who's passed on, even in your faraway hometown. Plus some of the wittier epitaphs will have you dying of laughter.

 Articleby

Latest Photos See More Galleries

<p>The author and her grandma, November 2015.</p>

'We'll Skype you into the funeral'

Commentary: How the process of grieving for a loved one could start with a livestream.

 Articleby
Image

A stitch in time: Planning your own funeral online

You can save your loved ones the pain of organizing your funeral if you think about it in advance. Here are resources to help you plan for the inevitable.

 Articleby
<p>Don't let your loved one's social media accounts languish. </p>

How to manage a loved one's social media afterlife

There are a lot of loose ends to tie up after someone dies. They include removing or memorializing social media accounts.

 Articleby
<p>Gravestone for young girl in Stoke Newington Abney Park Cemetry, London UK. </p>

Death in the age of Facebook

Issues around social media may feel new, but technology has always created conflict in the way we grieve.

 Articleby
<p>Joanna Shears has been fasinated with death since childhood.</p>

Don't become a Facebook zombie. Get your online affairs in order

You probably have more online accounts than you think. Here's how to get your digital affairs in order.

 Articleby
<p>Estate planning now includes assets you have online.</p>

How to deal with your online accounts before you die

Take these steps to make sure your family and friends know what to do with your online accounts after you die.

 Articleby
Image

These bizarre burial concepts go way beyond coffins

Shoot your ashes out from the edge of space or treat your mourners to a hologram at your funeral. Check out these creative ideas for going out with flair.

 Galleryby
Image

Make sure your online accounts get deleted when you die

How to really protect your digital legacy.

 Articleby
Image

How to prepare for your digital afterlife

Make sure your accounts end up in the right hands when you die.

 Articleby
This week on CNET News See all

The honeymoon is over in Silicon Valley

 Tech Industry

Here's where Nazi sympathizers go to raise money

 Culture

Twitter's top tweets in 2017 touch on a lot of tragedy

 Culture

YouTube is cutting access to Amazon Fire TV on Jan. 1

 Tech Industry

Pulp Enterprise? What Tarantino's 'Star Trek' movie could be

 TV and Movies