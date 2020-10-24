iPhone 12 trade-in and switcher deals: Free phone at AT&T, save up to $800 at Verizon and more

The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are officially available, and carriers are using Apple's first 5G model to pull you over to their side of the fence. We're seeing some extraordinary offers from the big three -- Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile -- with everything from free phones, free headphones and huge givebacks (in the form of billing cuts or straight-up gift cards).

The usual caveats apply: Nearly all of these require trade-ins, only work for certain plans and/or require you to sign up for new lines. And while many of these deals are for new customers, there are some great options here for existing customers, too.

We've rounded up some of the best iPhone 12 carrier deals below, and thrown in a couple of Android deals at Verizon for good measure. Meanwhile, you can see the full panoply of iPhone 12 and 12 Pro offers, as well as the best budget carriers for anyone who's bringing an unlocked phone to the table.

screenshot/Apple In order to get the full discount here, you must buy a device and select an Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plan. These plans range from $80-$100 (plus taxes and fees) per month per device. The $550 promo credit is distributed over 24 months while the $250 gift card will be delivered after 8 weeks of new line opening. To get the gift card, after checking out with your order, head to vzw.com/digitalrebatecenter. Enter promo code FALLSWITCH250 or SWITCHER250 to start the rebate process.

James Martin/CNET OK, Visible isn't one of the "big three" wireless carriers. But it uses the Verizon network (with 5G compatibility coming later), with all-in unlimited data pricing ranging anywhere from $25 to $40 (add up to three friends to your plan to get the lower rates). Purchase an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, transfer your current phone number over to Visible and receive a free Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II (a $230 value) plus a bonus to spend online: $100 for iPhone 12, or $150 for iPhone 12 Pro.

Patrick Holland/CNET Both new and existing AT&T customers can get a free iPhone 12 when trading in an iPhone 8 or newer. You'll just need to sign up one of AT&T's new Unlimited plans. AT&T's iPhone 12 offer includes free phones for those who upgrade.

Patrick Holland/CNET Current T-Mobile customers adding a line can get up to $850 (in billing credits) off any new iPhone 12 series with an eligible trade-in. New customers can get two iPhone 12 Pros and two lines when they trade in two "eligible devices" and sign up for the Essentials unlimited plan ($100/month). Get the full details on all the T-Mobile promotions.

Stephen Shankland/CNET If iOS isn't your cup of tea, the good news is that you can take advantage of the promotions with the Google's Pixel 5 as well. With its 90Hz display, new ultra-wide camera and industry-leading low-light mode, the 5G-capable Pixel 5 is a step up from last year's Pixel 4. Like the iPhone 12 preorder, you have to activate a new smartphone line and sign up for an Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited Plan to qualify. Use code SWITCHER250 or FALLSWITCH250 at vzw.com/digitalrebatecenter after checkout.

John Kim/CNET Samsung fans can also take advantage of the same $550 trade-in offer on the flagship Galaxy Note 20 and S20 series. Alternatively, when you buy one, you can get another up to $700 off in promo credit ($29.16/month for 24 months) Sporting Samsung's top-of-the-line cameras with 3-5x (Note 20 vs. Note 20 Ultra) optical zoom and all-day battery life according to our reviewer, the Galaxy Note 20 is another top contender in the 5G arena.

