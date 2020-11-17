Verizon unveils updated $70 Stream TV device with Netflix, Disney Plus and more

Verizon

Verizon on Tuesday unveiled its second-generation Stream TV, an Android TV-powered streaming device. The gadget, which shows top content from streaming apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, features an updated user interface and organizes viewers' favorite shows so they can more easily resume watching content. Verizon is also launching a Stream TV mobile app, the company said in a release.

The device is available starting Tuesday for . New Verizon Fios or 5G Home customers can get a Stream TV free with a new installation.

Stream TV supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR10 and HDR 10+ display formats. It comes with a remote with one-touch access to Google Assistant voice search and controls, allowing users to switch apps or search for a show using voice commands. If you lose the remote, hit the Stream TV power button twice, which prompts the remote to beep until you press any button.