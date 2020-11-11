iPhone 12 specs vs. iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone X: What's new and what's changed since 2017

Patrick Holland/CNET

Of the four iPhones launched in October, the iPhone 12 is the best suited to most people. It's also one of our highest-rated phones ever. Starting at $799 (£799, AU$1,349), the iPhone 12 boasts a bunch of brand-new, buzzy features like 5G, a stronger ceramic-glass display, and a revamped design that includes flattened edges and embedded magnets. Those magnets allow iPhone 12 users to snap on an array of magnetically enabled accessories, including things like Apple's wireless MagSafe charger and leather cardholders.

Perhaps the last time Apple made a comparable level of changes to its iPhones was in 2017, when it unveiled the iPhone X. Apple CEO Tim Cook called it "the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone." For that iPhone, Apple did away with its predecessors' chunky bezels and physical home button, setting a new design standard for iPhones altogether. Although Apple has since discontinued the iPhone X, refurbished devices may still be available at select retailers.

Apple's follow-up to the iPhone X was the iPhone XS (also discontinued, but still available refurbished) and the best-selling iPhone XR, both of which were unveiled in 2018. Compared to its pricier siblings, the XR is the value-for-money option, delivering most of the high-end iPhone experience with a few compromises (LCD versus OLED screen), but at a significantly lower price. As expected, Apple has dropped prices of the XR as newer models have launched. It now starts at $499 (£499, AU$849) for the 64GB model and $549 (£549, AU$929) for the 128GB one.

The big differences between the iPhone 12 compared to these three predecessors are its new features, like 5G connectivity and MagSafe. As always, Apple made upgrades to core specs like the processor, and camera hardware and software. For a spec-by-spec comparison, take a look at our chart below.

iPhone 12 vs. iPhone XR vs. iPhone X vs. iPhone XS

Apple iPhone 12 iPhone XR iPhone X iPhone XS Display size, resolution 6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels 6.1-inch LCD; 1,792x828 pixels 5.8-inch OLED; 2,436x1,125 pixels 5.8-inch OLED; 2,436x1,125 pixels Pixel density 460 ppi 326 ppi 458 ppi 458 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 in 5.9 x 3.0 x 0.33 in 5.7 x 2.79 x 0.30 in 5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm 150.9 x75.7 x 8.3 mm 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.78 oz; 164 g 6.8 oz; 194 g 6.14 oz; 174 g 6.2 oz; 177g Mobile software (at launch) iOS 14 iOS 12 iOS 11 iOS 12 Camera 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 12-megapixel (wide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) Front-facing camera 12-megapixel 7-megapixel 7-megapixel 7-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor Apple A14 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Apple A11 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB Expandable storage None None None None Battery Undisclosed; Apple lists 15 hours of video playback Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 90 min. longer than iPhone 8 Plus Not disclosed Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 30 min. longer than iPhone X Fingerprint sensor None (Face ID) None (Face ID) None (Face ID ) None (Face ID) Connector Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Headphone jack No No No No Special features 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM) Water-resistant: IP67, dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Memoji Water resistant (IP67); wireless charging; Face ID; Animoji Water-resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Memoji Price at launch (off-contract, USD) $829 (64GB), $879 (128GB), $979 (256GB) $749 (64GB), $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB) $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB) $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB) Price (GBP) at launch £799 (64GB), £849 (128GB), £949 (256GB) £749 (64GB), £799 (128GB), £899 (256GB) £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB) £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB), £1,349 (512GB) Price (AUD) at launch AU$1,349 (64GB), AU$1,429 (128GB), AU$1,599 (256GB) AU$1,229 (64GB), AU$1,299 (128GB), AU$1,479 (256GB) AU$1,579 (64GB), AU$1,829 (256GB) AU$1,629 (64GB), AU$1,879 (256GB), AU$2,199 (512GB)