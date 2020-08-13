iPhone 12 release date may have been revealed in new leak

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple last month confirmed that its new iPhone will be delayed "a few weeks," leading some to speculate the company's expected iPhone 12 lineup won't be revealed until October. Apple has typically shown off its new phones in September. Now, a new leak may offer up a more specific timeline.

Apple may unveil the iPhone 12 during an event the week of Oct. 12, according to a tweet from mobile leaker and Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser. Preorders for the new iPhone would begin that week as well with devices starting to ship the week of Oct. 19, according to Prosser.

New, adjusted Apple dates!



Apple Watch & iPad

- Via press release

- Week 37 w/c Sep 7



iPhone 12 event

- Week 42 w/c Oct 12



iPhone 12 devices

- Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

- Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19



iPhone 12 Pro devices

- Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In what would be a bit of a surprise, Prosser also said the expected Apple Watch 6 could be unveiled alongside a new iPad in September ahead of the new iPhones. The Apple Watch 6 is rumored to include SpO2 tracking, the ability to monitor oxygen saturation in the blood, and offer more robust sleep tracking.

At this point, all the dates are still rumored and Prosser acknowledged in a follow-up tweet that launch timing could still change.