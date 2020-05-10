iPhone 12 Pro may get ProMotion display with 120Hz refresh rate

Angela Lang/CNET

The forthcoming iPhone 12 Pro is expected to feature a ProMotion display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, according to EverythingApplePro. It's also expected to feature Face ID improvements and an upgraded camera.

The annual fall iPhone refresh is expected to be called the iPhone 12 and feature three tiers of varying features. If the report is accurate, the iPhone 12 Pro is expected to have a 6.1-inch screen that would feature the higher-refresh rate ProMotion display. The larger Pro Max, with an expected 6.7-inch screen, would also see the higher refresh rate, while the base iPhone 12 would have a 60Hz display.

Most phones refresh at 60 frames per second, or 60Hz, but other phones, like the Galaxy S20 and the OnePlus 8 Pro refresh at 120Hz. With a higher refresh rate, a phone feels faster and smoother when scrolling through things like web pages and apps.

The expected improvements to Face ID are expected to support a wider field of view, allowing the device to be unlocked from more angles. The camera is expected to get enhanced LIDAR for faster autofocus and improved image stabilization, as well as a telephoto lens with increased magnification.

Apple hasn't confirmed the names of the phones, the upcoming handsets are expected to be called iPhone 12, 12 Pro and 12 Max. They are still on schedule, recent reports are saying otherwise. And there is a possibility that Apply may delay the sequels of the iPhone 11 phones.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.