See photos from the $400 iPhone SE and Galaxy A51

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • img-3745-2
  • galaxy-wide
  • galaxy-uw
  • img-0885
  • img-3734
  • 20200425-141339
  • 20200425-125831
  • img-9928
  • iphone-se-portrait
  • galaxy-a51-portrait
  • 20200426-103244
  • 20200426-103205
  • 20200425-212412
  • img-1899
  • img-3972
  • 20200424-174310

Galaxy A51 vs. iPhone SE

Both these phones start at $400 but have significantly different camera hardware. The Galaxy A51 has three rear cameras plus a depth sensor, while the iPhone SE has a single rear camera. Click through to see sample photos.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
1
of 16

Galaxy A51 wide

A landscape photo taken on default settings on the Galaxy A51 on the rear lens, at 26mm.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
2
of 16

Galaxy A51 ultra wide

This is the same photo, from the same vantage point, taken on the ultra-wide lens which is equivalent to 12mm.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
3
of 16

iPhone SE landscape

Here's the same photo taken on the iPhone SE with its 28mm lens.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
4
of 16

iPhone SE color

The iPhone SE renders plants with a more natural effect than the Galaxy A51 on the next slide.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
5
of 16

Galaxy A51 color

Which do you prefer?

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
6
of 16

Galaxy A51 scene optimizer

Like other Galaxy phones, the camera comes with a scene optimizer that boosts color saturation on items like food.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
7
of 16

iPhone SE

The same photo from the iPhone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
8
of 16

iPhone SE portrait mode

The iPhone SE can take portrait mode photos from the single rear camera, although edge detection can sometimes be confused by fine detail such as hair.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
9
of 16

Galaxy A51 portrait mode

The Galaxy A51 has a depth sensor so it can more accurately separate your subject from the background.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
10
of 16

Galaxy A51 macro

The A51 also has a dedicated macro camera for taking close-up shots, although you need a lot of light and a steady hand to make the most of the camera.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
11
of 16

Galaxy A51 macro

One of my successful macro photos.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
12
of 16

Galaxy A51 night mode

There's a standalone night mode on the A51 although it only produces an 8-megapixel shot, rather than the 12- or 48-megapixel shots when you don't use night mode.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
13
of 16

iPhone SE low light

Unlike other iPhones, the iPhone SE doesn't have a night mode. But if you hold the camera steady you can still get a decent shot.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
14
of 16

iPhone SE color

The iPhone SE captures shots with lots of detail and natural colors. Plus, it has optical image stabilization which means there's less chance of getting any motion blur from camera shake.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
15
of 16

Galaxy A51 color

With the scene optimizer turned on, colors look vibrant and punchy, but a little too oversaturated for my taste.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNET
16
of 16
Now Reading

See photos from the $400 iPhone SE and Galaxy A51

Up Next

Best dating apps of 2020

Latest Stories

Intel Core i9-10900K edges up to 5.3GHz, 10 cores for gaming desktops

Intel Core i9-10900K edges up to 5.3GHz, 10 cores for gaming desktops

by
The 10 best pillows in 2020, according to the internet

The 10 best pillows in 2020, according to the internet

by
Do you have to pay May rent during coronavirus? Evictions, deferrals and the courts

Do you have to pay May rent during coronavirus? Evictions, deferrals and the courts

by
Make a Mother's Day photo book: We compared the top online services

Make a Mother's Day photo book: We compared the top online services

by
Twitter's user growth soars amid coronavirus pandemic

Twitter's user growth soars amid coronavirus pandemic

by