See photos from the $400 iPhone SE and Galaxy A51

Both these phones start at $400 but have significantly different camera hardware. The Galaxy A51 has three rear cameras plus a depth sensor, while the iPhone SE has a single rear camera. Click through to see sample photos.
A landscape photo taken on default settings on the Galaxy A51 on the rear lens, at 26mm.
This is the same photo, from the same vantage point, taken on the ultra-wide lens which is equivalent to 12mm.
Here's the same photo taken on the iPhone SE with its 28mm lens.
The iPhone SE renders plants with a more natural effect than the Galaxy A51 on the next slide.
Which do you prefer?
Like other Galaxy phones, the camera comes with a scene optimizer that boosts color saturation on items like food.
The same photo from the iPhone.
The iPhone SE can take portrait mode photos from the single rear camera, although edge detection can sometimes be confused by fine detail such as hair.
The Galaxy A51 has a depth sensor so it can more accurately separate your subject from the background.
The A51 also has a dedicated macro camera for taking close-up shots, although you need a lot of light and a steady hand to make the most of the camera.
One of my successful macro photos.
There's a standalone night mode on the A51 although it only produces an 8-megapixel shot, rather than the 12- or 48-megapixel shots when you don't use night mode.
Unlike other iPhones, the iPhone SE doesn't have a night mode. But if you hold the camera steady you can still get a decent shot.
The iPhone SE captures shots with lots of detail and natural colors. Plus, it has optical image stabilization which means there's less chance of getting any motion blur from camera shake.
With the scene optimizer turned on, colors look vibrant and punchy, but a little too oversaturated for my taste.