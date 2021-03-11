iPhone 12 deals: Free phone at Verizon, up to $830 off at T-Mobile and more

Missed out on all of the holiday deals for Apple's first 5G iPhone? Good news: Carriers are still enticing users to switch with discounts on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. We're still seeing some amazing offers from the big three -- Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile -- with everything from free phones to huge rebates in the form of billing cuts.

The usual caveats apply: Nearly all of these require a new line of service, the selection of a certain service plan or a trade-in -- in some cases a combination of those requirements. And while many of these deals are for new customers only, there are some great options here for existing ones, too.

We've rounded up some of the best iPhone 12 carrier deals below, and thrown in a couple of Android deals at Verizon for good measure. Meanwhile, you can compare the best budget carriers for anyone who's bringing an unlocked phone to the table.

See more coupon codes: CNET coupons

Now playing: Watch this: Our in-depth review of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

Patrick Holland/CNET In order to get the full discount here, you must buy two iPhone 12s and open one new line on a Verizon Unlimited plan. These plans range from $35-$90 (plus taxes and fees) per month per line. In return you'll get an $800 credit that will be distributed over 24 months. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max also qualify for the promo credit, but it's capped at $800, making the iPhone 12 64GB the only fully discounted model. Don't want to open another line? Trade in an iPhone 8 and get $440 in credit toward the purchase of an iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max. To top it off, get a free Verizon Stream TV ($70 value) with any new 4G or 5G device on a monthly device payment plan. This is Verizon's Android TV-powered 4K streaming device that shows content from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Go to the My Verizon app or vzw.com/myverizon to redeem within 30 days of your phone activation.

Patrick Holland/CNET New T-Mobile customers can get $830 off any iPhone 12 (in the form of bill credits) when starting a new line of service, porting in a number and trading in an eligible device (iPhone 8 and up). Current customers can get up to $415 off any new iPhone 12 model with an eligible trade-in (iPhone 8 Plus and up). Bill credit will be distributed over 24 months. Get the T-Mobile switch and trade-in promotion.

Patrick Holland/CNET Both new and existing AT&T customers can get $700 off an iPhone 12 when trading in an iPhone 8 or newer. You'll need to sign up for or upgrade to one of AT&T's new Unlimited plans. The credit will apply over 30 equal monthly installments.

Stephen Shankland/CNET If Android is more your speed, you can take advantage of this Verizon promotion when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. This is similar to the iPhone 12 BOGO offer above, but the promotional credit is up to $1,000 and will be distributed over 24-30 months. To get the most out of this deal, go with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, as it retails for the same amount as the promo credit. Read our Samsung Galaxy S21 review here. You'll also qualify for the free Verizon Stream TV ($70 value) offer noted above.

Read more: iPhone 12 vs. Apple's rivals: Galaxy S20, S20 FE, Pixel 5, OnePlus 8T

Introducing CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a plethora of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head on over to our coupon page, type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals we have available for the week.