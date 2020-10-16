iPhone 12 customers won't pay more with T-Mobile after Apple updates pricing

Apple; screenshot by CNET

Apple Event

Apple's site now shows the same prices for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini across all carriers, after initially displaying lower rates for Verizon and AT&T customers. Following Apple's launch event on Tuesday, the iPhone 12 was listed at $799 for AT&T and Verizon customers, and $829 for T-Mobile and Sprint customers. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Mini was priced at $699 for AT&T and Verizon customers, and $729 through T-Mobile and Sprint. Now, both phones are available at the lower price across all four carriers.

Apple, AT&T and Verizon didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the initial price differences. On Wednesday, a T-Mobile representative pointed to a tweet by CEO Mike Sievert promoting company offers on the iPhone 12 lineup. Another representative said Apple hadn't yet added the carrier's offers to its site yet, which went live on Friday. Apple also added "Special Carrier Trade-in Offers" on its site for T-Mobile and Sprint after earlier only having deals for Verizon and AT&T.

The iPhone 12 is available for preorder starting today, Oct. 16 (arriving Oct. 23), and the Mini will be available to preorder Nov. 6 (it starts shipping Nov. 13). Apple also unveiled the iPhone 12 Pro, with preorders also starting Oct. 16, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is available for preorder starting Nov. 6.