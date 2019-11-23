iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max specs vs. iPhone XR, XS and XS Max: What's new and different

James Martin/CNET

The 2019 iPhones are here. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max start at $699, $999 and $1,099, respectively, and feature the powerful A13 Bionic processor, multiple rear cameras and a bevy of camera and video tools like Night Mode. One other significant camera feature is Deep Fusion, which improves details and lowers image noise in photos taken in medium to low light situations like indoors. The feature is in beta for now, but it could change how your iPhone photos look. (For more information, read CNET's iPhone camera comparison: iPhone 11 with Deep Fusion vs. iPhone XR.)

In addition, the iPhones all have a 12-megapixel front-facing camera, which is an upgrade from last year's 7-megapixel lens. Each iPhone has one additional rear camera compared to its 2018 counterpart as well. Of all the iPhones from last year, Apple is currently selling the iPhone XR, and discontinued the iPhone XS and XS Max. But if you still want to compare the 2019 iPhones with their 2018 models, check out the chart below.

