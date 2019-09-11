iPhone 11 gets a wireless charging smart battery case

Shara Tibken/CNET

A day after Apple revealed the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max at an event in Cupertino, California, a third-party battery case manufacturer has unveiled a new mobile battery case created to protect and wirelessly charge the new phones.

Apple has yet to announce updates to its Smart Battery Case for the iPhone 11 models, making the manufacturer, Mophie, the first to market, according to a Wednesday report by 9to5Mac.

The Mophie juice pack access battery case uses Qi wireless charging tech to power the new iPhones, leaving the Lightning port available for users who want to listen to music, take calls, or charge their EarPods at the same time, according to a release.

The juice pack access cases for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 pro include a 2,000mAh battery, while the case for the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 2,200mAh integrated battery. A built-in USB-C input port lets users charge both the juice pack and the iPhone. The Priority Plus charging ability passes wireless and wired power to the iPhone first, before recharging the case, the release said.

The iPhone 11 models do boast a longer battery life, according to Apple -- up to five hours over last year's versions for the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The Mophie juice pack access cases for the iPhone 11 models will be available in October for $99.95 and will come in a variety of colors, including black, blush pink and red, according to the release. Mophie also offers a two-year warranty on the cases, which are already available for older iPhone models.