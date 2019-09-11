iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max specs vs. iPhone XR, XS and XS Max: What's new and different

James Martin/CNET

At a press event in Cupertino, California on Tuesday, Apple launched its trio of new iPhones: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The phones feature the powerful new A13 Bionic processor, multiple rear cameras and a bevy of camera and video tools like Night Mode. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max start at $699, $999 and $1,099, respectively. Preorders begin Friday and they'll be available in stores on Sept. 20.

As one of the most popular phones in the world, the new iPhones face a challenging market. With iPhone sales falling 12% in the fiscal third quarter, profits expected to dip to $9.6 billion and more people trading in their iPhones for Androids, Apple's new flagship phones need to be compelling enough to draw in new customers or keep current customers interested. Not to mention its main rival Samsung took the wraps off its Note 10, Note 10 Plus and Note 10 5G on Aug. 7, and the phones are looking pretty great so far.

Compared to last year's models, the new iPhones all have a 12-megapixel front-facing camera that's been bumped up from last year's 7-megapixel lens. Each iPhone also has one additional rear camera compared to its 2018 counterpart. To see how else they compare to the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max, peep the chart below.

