Iowa caucus results further slowed by Trump supporters spamming the hotline, report says

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The Iowa Democratic caucus results were further delayed Monday night when Trump supporters clogged up the hotline being used to report results. The phone number had been reportedly posted online, with NBC saying it appeared on right-wing message board 4chan, urging Trump supporters to "clog the lines," but 4chan denied involvement.

The Iowa Democratic Party confirmed it received "an unusually high volume of inbound phone calls to its caucus hotline, including supporters of President Trump."

"The unexplained, and at times hostile, calls contributed to the delay in the Iowa Democratic Party's collection of results, but in no way affected the integrity of information gathered or the accuracy of data sets reported," the party's communications director Mandy McClure said in an emailed statement, as reported earlier by Bloomberg.

Results from the Iowa caucus were delayed for days this week due to problems with a smartphone app being used to tabulate and report results. The results are still only 97% reported, as of Thursday morning PT. The debacle was caused by a coding issue in the app so that it only reported out partial data, Iowa Democratic Chairman Troy Price said in a statement earlier this week.

Originally published Jan. 18, 11:37 a.m. PT.

Update, 11:49 a.m.: Adds comment from the Iowa Democratic Party; 12:05 p.m.: 4chan denied involvement.