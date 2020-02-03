Iowa caucus results delayed due to reporting 'inconsistencies' after switching to new tech system

Getty

The results of the Iowa caucuses have been delayed for hours because of a new technical system that uses a smartphone app to tabulate results.

The delay is the result of "inconsistencies" in reporting with the new process, which uses a technical system in addition to handwritten results and photos, the Iowa Democratic Party reportedly said.

"This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion," Iowa Democratic Party communications director Mandy McClure said in a statement of CNN. "The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results."

The Iowa Democratic Party didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

The Iowa caucuses are the first major contests of the 2020 election season, crucial for presidential candidates aiming to gain momentum as they seek the Democratic nomination. Unlike a primary election, a caucus doesn't involve voters heading to a ballot box. Instead, Iowa's caucuses are more complicated, involving people moving around a room to dedicate their support to a candidate. The process happens in person at various types of locations, including gymnasiums, church basements and libraries.

The introduction of the smartphone app has drawn concerns for weeks. Cybersecurity experts worried about vulnerabilities that could come with the app, and feared that a delay in the results could cause people to doubt the legitimacy of the outcome.

More broadly, technology has been under heavy scrutiny when it comes to elections. The integrity and security of elections has been a major concern since the 2016 US presidential election, when Russian operatives sought to interfere with the election. They did so more with social engineering, spreading disinformation on platforms including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.