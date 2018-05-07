Every iOS app update must support the iPhone X notch by July

Josh Miller/CNET

Starting in July, iOS developers won't be able to update their apps unless they play nicely with the iPhone X's notch.

Apple on Monday issued the following statement on its developer page:

"Starting July 2018, all iOS app updates submitted to the App Store must be built with the iOS 11 SDK and must support the Super Retina display of iPhone X."

This is good news for iPhone X owners, who will now have more apps that support their phone's notched display. It also sets up support for future notched iPhones, which Apple is rumored to be working on.

Apple previously issued the same requirement for all new apps being submitted to the App Store, but this new statement requires that app updates must comply too.

As a result, app developers must ensure their apps support the notch before releasing updates. If apps don't meet this criteria, they may never get updated.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.