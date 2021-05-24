Eternals trailer Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Total lunar eclipse this week Unemployment tax refunds Child tax credit coming

iOS 14.6 publicly releases with Apple Podcasts, Apple Card Family and more

tvOS 14.6, WatchOS 7.5 and MacOS 11.4 are also available for download now.

iOS-14-iPhone-Widgets-Beta

iOS 14.6 is finally here.

 Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Ahead of WWDC 2021, Apple released its latest operating system update, iOS 14.6 on Monday. While iOS 14.6 isn't quite as large as iOS 14.5, there's still new features to check out. Apple also released tvOS 14.6, WatchOS 7.5 and MacOS 11.4.

With the update, you'll get a new way to find lost AirTags trackers, high-fidelity Apple Music support, as well as bug fixes. iOS 14.6 also marks the launch of Apple Card Family, which lets you share your Apple Card with up to five people (aged 13 years or older) in your Family Sharing group. Apple Podcast subscriptions are also available now, and a Voice Control feature for accessibility. 

iOS 14 was first released last September before the iPhone 12 launched. Apple generally updates its mobile operating system monthly with new features and bug fixes.

Now playing: Watch this: What Apple's M1 and 5G do for the new iPad Pro
11:12