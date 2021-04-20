Apple Card Family allows spouses and partners to merge and share credit lines

Sarah Tew, CNET

Apple Event

Apple is giving its Apple Card credit card an update. At the start of Tuesday's Spring Loaded Apple event, CEO Tim Cook announced what the company calls Apple Card Family.

The new feature will allow "spouses and partners to share and merge their credit lines, have equal rights on their account, and build credit equally," Cook said, adding that "this solution helps deliver financial equity."

As part of the Apple Card Family offering, Cook also revealed that the credit card can "now be used by anyone in your family over the age of 13 with optional spending limits, and controls for kids."

Apple first introduced the Apple Card in 2019, touting it as a new way to approach credit cards. The card has no annual fee or charges for foreign transactions or late payments, and offers daily cash-back on purchases. Signup, however, still requires having an Apple device.