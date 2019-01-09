Instagram lets you post on multiple accounts at the same time

Getty Images

Life may have just gotten easier for Instagram users who often post the same photo or video to different accounts.

Instagram has reportedly been rolling out a feature that allows users with multiple accounts to post the same content on all of their feeds simultaneously. The feature is available for iOS users only so far, according to TechCrunch, which wrote about the change Wednesday. Some CNET employees have also noticed the new feature in recent days.

Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Users have previously had to post content through different accounts one by one manually or through a third-party app. This streamlines the process for anyone managing multiple accounts, presuming they want to post the same content.

Instagram has been developing new features and tools over the past few months. In October, the Facebook-owned photo sharing network brought out a machine-learning tool that detects bullying in photos and captions. In December, a report said Instagram is testing creator accounts for high-profile users. The platform plans to develop tools to give influencers insights about their daily and weekly audience data and follower numbers.