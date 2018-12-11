Instagram reportedly tests Creator Accounts for high-profile influencers

NurPhoto

Special Instagram users may be getting a special form of Instagram.

Instagram is reportedly testing "creator accounts" for high-profile users, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The social media platform is filled with a number of these so-called "influencers" who can reach a large audience thanks to their high follower counts. Because of this, brands often turn to influencers to start trends or sell ads.

Now the company is reportedly looking to give them tools to make their role easier. Ashley Yuki, an Instagram product manager told The Hollywood Reporter that creators are "an important part of our community." She adds, "We want to make sure that Instagram is the best place, and the easiest place, to build fan communities and also build [creators'] personal brands."

Creator accounts will reportedly give creators weekly and daily data insights about changes in their follower counts. They'll also get recaps of their new content so they can see what may have led to an increase or decrease in followers, says the report.

Instagram is also reportedly testing sorting tools, which allow creators to filter unread, read and flagged messages, as well as rank pending requests so they don't miss anything important.

Instagram currently offers Business Accounts for companies to represent themselves on the platform. The report claims some that high-profile influencers have been turning to business accounts for their needs, but the creator accounts is meant to be a more tailored experience.

Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.