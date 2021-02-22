Apple AirPods 3 purported image leaked online

52audio

A leaked image has appeared online purporting to be of Apple's upcoming third-gen AirPods. Judging by the image, which was shown off by Chinese publication 52audio, the ear buds could come with a pressure-equalizing system like that used in the AirPods Pro, and a less rectangular charging case.

The next-gen AirPods could also feature touch controls. The new Apple earbuds could also reportedly come with a shorter stem and silicone ear tips.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the image is accurate.