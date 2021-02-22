PS5 restock Spotify Stream On Microsoft Word to get text predictions Diablo II: Resurrected NASA Perseverance Mars rover $1,400 stimulus check formula

Apple AirPods 3 purported image leaked online

A picture reportedly of the new earbuds from Apple has appeared.

airpods-3-leak-52audio.png

This could be the next-gen AirPods from Apple.

 52audio

A leaked image has appeared online purporting to be of Apple's upcoming third-gen AirPods. Judging by the image, which was shown off by Chinese publication 52audio, the ear buds could come with a pressure-equalizing system like that used in the AirPods Pro, and a less rectangular charging case. 

The next-gen AirPods could also feature touch controls. The new Apple earbuds could also reportedly come with a shorter stem and silicone ear tips.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the image is accurate.

