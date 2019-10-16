CNET también está disponible en español.

Huawei's managed to sell a whole bunch of phones in spite of US ban

Trump's ban hasn't stopped the Chinese company from shipping 185 million phones in 2019.

Huawei is still on shaky ground in the US, but that hasn't stopped the embattled Chinese phone maker from shipping 185 million phones in the first three quarters of 2019. That represents a year-on-year increase of 26%, the company said in a Tuesday release.

It also generated revenue 610.8 billion yuan ($86 billion) -- a 24.4% increase year-on-year -- even after predicting a $10 billion sales reduction for its phone division during the summer as a result of its blacklisting by the US Commerce Department.

The company also signed more than 60 commercial contracts to provide 5G networking equipment to carriers around the world, like Malaysian telecom Maxis, it noted.

