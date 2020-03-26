Huawei

Huawei's new Watch GT 2e smartwatch features a sporty design and is packed with health and fitness features, which the company says are meant to "inspire an active lifestyle." The Chinese tech giant unveiled the smartwatch on Thursday alongside its new flagship phones, the P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro Plus.

A followup to the Watch GT 2 unveiled in October, Huawei's new smartwatch includes heart rate monitoring, abnormal heart rate reminders, pressure level monitoring and sleep monitoring as well as a new blood oxygen saturation monitoring feature. The Watch GT 2e also has 100 workout tracking modes, which range from things like running and cycling to more "trendy" types of exercise like yoga and parkour.

The Watch GT 2e has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and up to a two-week battery life, according to Huawei. It comes in four color options: Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green and Icy White.

The Watch GT 2e goes on sale for £159.99 (about $194, AU $321) on April 15. It's available for preorder starting Thursday.

In addition to the Watch GT 2e and its new P40 line of phones, Huawei also introduced its new smart assistant, Celia, and its new Sound X Bluetooth speaker on Thursday. The launch was originally set to take place in Paris, but due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, it was pared back to an online-only event.