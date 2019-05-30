Huawei quietly launches 5G lab in shadow of US ban

Angela Lang/CNET

Huawei reportedly launched its 5G lab in South Korea on Thursday, but opted to keep it quiet in the wake of a US ban.

The lab is the embattled Chinese telecom's first open next-generation wireless network development center where other companies can test their platforms, but media weren't invited to Thursday's event, according to Reuters.

Instead, it chose to restrict the invitations to anonymous Korean tech and enterprise bosses, the outlet reported. Huawei apparently plans to invest $5 million in the lab, which is located in Seoul.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order cutting Huawei off from US suppliers, straining its links with companies like Google and Qualcomm. The Trump administration has also reportedly been leaning on allies to ban Huawei due to its alleged ties to the Chinese government.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

